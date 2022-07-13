It was a successful week on the water for local fishermen at a range of areas across the region, here is what was biting and where.
West Coast - Point brown has had good sized salmon up 4kg along the nearby beaches.
Venus's bay is still fishing well for whiting with the odd salmon and snook thrown in the mix.
Locks well and Sheringa beach have also had good reports of salmon. The average size around 2kg-4kg.
Bait has been the most productive but still worth throwing around some metal lures if any schools are visible.
Coffin Bay - Inside the bay whiting are still in decent numbers with most fish being just over legal.
Dutton heads to the brothers has been fishing well first thing in the morning.
Good sized garfish and the odd whiting have been caught off the ledge and seal corner.
Out from Farm Beach towards Frenchman's whiting are still consistent. The afternoon tide has been the best as there has not been much movement in the mornings.
Gunya Beach has been consistent for salmon this week up to 3kg. Salted pilchards and lures are both working.
60g nomad ridgeback metals have been a popular choice the past few weeks and they have been producing some good numbers of fish.
The offshore reefs around Sir Isaacs have been fishing well for most reef species plenty of nannygai and school sharks have caught as well as the odd samson fish.
The reefs farther out have been fishing well when boaties were able to venture out.
Nannygai, blue morwong, samsonfish and other reef species are all around in good numbers.
Port Lincoln - King george whiting has been hit and miss this week most likely due to the moon and the blood worm run.
The proper has still been fishing good late in the afternoon on the high tide.
They are not around in big numbers, but the average size has been good. Prawn baits with pilchard berley has been very effective.
North Shields and Louth Bay have been producing whiting to 40cm late in the afternoon.
Squid are still slow in the bay. The north shore has been the best, but most fishers are still only getting a few squid in each spot.
Drifting around in 2-4 meters of water has been the best way to find them. There is still the odd flathead around, but the big ones have slowed compared to last month.
5 inch soft plastics in bright colours or with UV and scent have been the most effective way of catching the bigger flathead.
There are plenty of big garfish around the bays. Billy Lights, Louth, Stenross and North Shields have been good spots.
Tumby Bay - The whiting has been great in the bay from the jetty up to the sand hills and around the island.
Most fish ranging from 35-37cm and the odd one over 40cm. Ski Beach has also been good late in the afternoon for those wanting to brave the cold.
Plenty of snook have been caught on the main reef near the marina and around the island trolling small shallow divers and soft plastics.
The garfish have been above average size in the bay. Ski Beach, the town jetty and the sandhills have been the go-to spots for land-based fishers.
The Marina and channel have produced some good numbers of silver trevally to 45cm and plenty of salmon trout on shallow divers and soft plastics.
Cowell-
Yellowfin whiting, garfish and a few squid have been reported by anglers fishing in the harbour.
