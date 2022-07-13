Port Lincoln Times

Anglers enjoy another solid week across a range of areas across the region

By Steven Forstner
Updated July 13 2022 - 2:30am, first published 12:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Parsons with a big Samson fish caught on a light jigging combo recently.

It was a successful week on the water for local fishermen at a range of areas across the region, here is what was biting and where.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.