The date for the upcoming Tunarama Festival event has been changed from January 21-22 to January 28-29 next year.
Reigning Tunarama 2022 ambassador Karen Fiegert has taken on another role as the 2023 annual ambassador quest coordinator - she said the date for the event had been changed as organisers were unable to book all of the show rides they wanted on the original weekend.
Ms Fiegert said the Tunarama Festival will have a new look this year.
"Some of the steadfast attractions like the Tunarama Toss attracts a lot of people from interstate - we are hoping to reintroduce the boat building," Ms Fiegert said.
"We are looking at entering a watermelon eating competition for the children, we are hoping to get a lot of live music and dining venues - we are just trying to look at a whole new set up."
Ms Fiegert said Tunarama Festival would also involve a variety of show rides and possibly some ticketed events.
"We are hoping to get a big parade this year because we did not have a parade for the past two years and we would love businesses to be involved with that," Ms Fiegert said.
Member for Flinders Sam Telfer was a special guest at the latest AGM, and Ms Fiegert said organisers were hoping that Mr Telfer would continue to be involved with Tunarama and support the event moving forward.
The next meeting will be held on July 27.
