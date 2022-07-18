Port Lincoln Times

Organisers of the annual Tunarama Festival change the date of the event

By Lachlan Smith
Updated July 18 2022 - 4:39am, first published 1:30am
Member for Flinders Sam Telfer and reigning Tunarama 2022 ambassador Karen Fiegert - organisers of Tunarama have changed the date of the festival to ensure more show rides are set up at the event. Photo supplied.

The date for the upcoming Tunarama Festival event has been changed from January 21-22 to January 28-29 next year.

