Children of Port Lincoln and surrounds were involved in a 'Deadly Dinosaurs' interactive activity at the Port Lincoln Library through the Children's University program by Adelaide University.
Community Engagement Officer for the Children's University in Port Lincoln Dianna Smith said the session was the first of the local workshops for young children.
"We are going to run over the school holidays - Children's University is about providing quality learning experiences for children outside of the classroom," Ms Smith said.
"We have got children who have come from outside of Port Lincoln including Ungarra Primary School which is great to see - some have come up from Cleve as well - it is good to have everyone on board."
Ms Smith said this particular session was designed to show the students that studying dinosaurs can lead to other career pathways such as archeology.
"We are very lucky to have Regional Engagement officer Richard Parker from Whyalla come down who is quite experienced in background of dinosaurs," Ms Smith said.
"We have been very fortunate to have Bunnings come on board to provide workshops as well - they are going to keep changing up."
Ms Smith said children are allocated a passport to learning, and their goal is to achieve 30 hours of initial learning.
"Once they have achieved that goal then they get to graduate...children are really look forward to that graduation process involving all their family, friends and teachers," Ms Smith said.
The Port Lincoln Library was also host to another session around Astrology - Ms Smith said during this session the program would introduce the children to some of the emerging technology.
"Space is a big one that is very popular - we are also looking at setting up some more workshops involved in marine science being based in Port Lincoln through the Lincoln Marine Science Centre and with PIRSA with some agriculturally based activities," Ms Smith said.
"It is fantastic to see the response take up that we have received thus far - it is not only exposing children to what they do not necessarily know but to new things."
Ms Smith said it had been proven through research that the program has helped children with behavioural issues and it had improved their ability to work efficiently at school.
"It is also encouraging children to stay at school longer," Ms Smith said.
Well-being leader at Lincoln Gardens Primary School Amanda Parker said the students at school had just signed up to be a part of the program, as the school had arranged for the students to meet at the library to take part in the session.
"We have got students from year 2 to 6 at the session - it adds a bit of excitement to their learning journey and they are going to be able to get hours into their learning passport," Ms Parker said.
Ms Parker said they will continue to undertake activities during recess and lunch time when school returns through the program.
"Gardening clubs, other types of games clubs and they will be able to accumulate hours for their passport during that time," Ms Parker said.
