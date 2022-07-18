Tunarama Ambassador Quest organisers are welcoming more male and female entrants, aged from 21 and above in this year's event.
Reigning Tunarama Ambassador quest winner from last year Karen Fiegert spoke about her experience fundraising for the event.
"I am 65 so I entered it as a senior and I am the oldest person to have ever won the ambassador title," Ms Fiegert said.
"The entrants will need a sponsor and they need a non for profit charity based in the Eyre Peninsula."
Ms Fiegert said entrant's sponsors supply them with a certain amount to start their fundraising endevours - she said there would also be an additional amount donated that would be allocated to their own personal grooming for when they are judged at Tunarama.
Ms Fiegert said the main purpose of the quest was around fundraising, and there are four titles to be won, which will include Tunarama Ambassodor, Highest fundraiser, People's Choice Award and Pageant Personality.
"I signed up in August and right from the word go I was doing fundraisers every weekend," Ms Fiegert said.
"I was lucky with my charity to be with the Port Lincoln Royal Flying Doctors Service auxiliary - I was able to help on their barbecues and their hot donut van, volunteers helped sell raffle tickets with me - we also ran quiz nights and garage sales and I ran a haunted house night that raised over $5000."
Ms Fiegert said she was able to raise over $30 000 last year for the auxiliary - she said she will be running the haunted house again this year as a Tunarama Festival Fundraiser, and the proceeds will be allocated back into the event.
"I hope to include the entrants on that day to help and give them some money as well for helping on the day," Ms Fiegert said.
Ms Fiegert said she had been handing out brochures to businesses in Port Lincoln with information inside about listing entrants into the quest.
"It has got all my details on there to contact me or admin at Tunarama Festival," Ms Fiegert said.
"If they want to have a one on one interview before signing up as an entrant I can talk them through the process and give them some ideas from my experience."
Ms Fiegert said she was hoping to set up a Tunarama entrant calender to enable entrants to keep track of what days other entrants are holding their fundraisers to avoid clashes.
Ms Fiegert said once all the entrants have signed up, they will be invited to meetings once a month to keep up to date.
"The meetings might be about deportment or how to apply your make up or how to prepare your speech," Ms Fiegert said.
"We have a sash day in September and once we know who the entrants are and who their sponsor and charity is - we have a sash made up for them with their business and charity on it."
Ms Fiegert said entrants would also be taken on a history tour this year in the lead up to the event, and the cut off date for fundraising would be two weeks before Tunarama.
"Right at the end they will have a judging session as a panel of judges will talk to them and ask them different questions - that is how they judge the ambassador," Ms Fiegert said.
"As an entrant you are not allowed to discuss how much you have raised."
Ms Fiegert said organisers were yet to decide how the Ambassador Quest winners would be announced at Tunarama.
Ms Fiegert said entrants had the option to fundraise with each other or work separate.
"The idea is to not think of the other entrants as competitors - think of them as support," Ms Fiegert said.
