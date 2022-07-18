Port Lincoln Times

Tunarama Ambassador Quest organisers welcome more entrants into the fundraiser

By Lachlan Smith
Updated July 18 2022 - 4:39am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reigning Tunarama Ambassador quest winner Karen Fiegert (left) with sales consultant at Kemp Real Estate - Ms Fiegert has been handing out brochures to local businesses with information inside about listing entrants into the quest. Photo Lachlan Smith.

Tunarama Ambassador Quest organisers are welcoming more male and female entrants, aged from 21 and above in this year's event.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.