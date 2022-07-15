Port Lincoln Times

Streaky Bay mayor pleased to see long awaited project complete

Updated July 15 2022 - 4:12am, first published 1:35am
Streaky Bay mayor Travis Barber - The District Council of Streaky Bay has recently sealed the road leading to 'back beach' locally. Photo supplied.

The District Council of Streaky Bay has completed a project that has been on its radar for years, having recently sealed the road leading to the town's popular 'Back Beach' locally.

