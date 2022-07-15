The District Council of Streaky Bay has completed a project that has been on its radar for years, having recently sealed the road leading to the town's popular 'Back Beach' locally.
The beach is located 8km from the town centre, and council has stated that it is a popular destination for surfers to enjoy the reef breaks and for families who enjoy looking through the rock pools or beach fishing.
Advertisement
Mayor Travis Barber said that sealing the road had been on council's agenda for several years.
"Operationally, when we found out that we had the capacity to sell the road this year, we jumped at it," Cr Barber said.
Council has also stated the beach provides a different experience for those visiting the township.
The organisation has noted the sealed road will increase accessibility to the beach and it will further "enrich" the tourism offerings to visitors, whilst increasing the "livability" of the region for local residents.
Council makes allocations through its annual budget and grant funding from the Federal Government Roads to Recovery fund to the maintenance and upgrade of its road network, taking care of a road network of 1700kms, 1600kms is unsealed/unformed and 100kms are sealed.
Line-marking of the road will occur in the coming weeks and the speed limit for the road will remain at 80km/per hour.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.