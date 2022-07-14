Port Lincoln tourism operators getting ready for the return of cruise ships have been taken through new COVID-19 protocols.
The multi-million dollar South Australian cruise industry, which was halted early in the COVID pandemic, is expected to see 101 ships return this year.
The cruise tourism industry was worth more than $10 million a year to the economy of Eyre Peninsula before COVID restrictions.
News this week that more than 100 passengers on the Coral Princess - which stopped at Eden on the NSW coast - were isolating with COVID has put precautions back in the spotlight.
Australian Cruise Association chief executive Jill Abel said part of the association's commitment to cruises restarting had been running community workshops around the country.
Sixty people turned up to a workshop at Boston Bay Wines, on the Eyre Peninsula, on July 14, with further workshop planned for Kangaroo Island on July 15.
The workshops look at how cruises now operate and ways land-based tourism can tap into that market.
Ms Abel said all Australian states and territories had agreed to what began as the eastern seaboard COVID protocols.
"They started off with Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria developing them," Ms Abel said.
The Australian Government has set out a range of COVID protocols and guidelines for cruise-ship travellers including being vaccinated, reducing transmission risks through physical distancing, hand washing and mask wearing and testing if symptomatic.
The health.gov.au website stated that travellers should "follow the cruise operator's protocols for managing outbreaks and COVID-19 cases and close contacts on board", which could involve quarantine procedures or leaving the ship.
"Almost 18 million people have been cruising since the restart somewhere around the globe - those protocols have been tested and the Australian Government has taken on very similar protocols that are being used in Europe and America - it is not starting from a base point."
"Having a slower start through our winter months is a really positive thing because we are actually being able to test those protocols with the ongoing vaccination boosters," she said.
