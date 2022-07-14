Port Lincoln Times

19 Laguna Drive | First class quality

By Feature Property
Updated July 14 2022 - 4:23am, first published 4:02am
First class quality
First class quality
  • 19 Laguna Drive, Port Lincoln
  • Bed 3 | Bath 1 | Car | 2
  • $425 000
  • Agency: Raine & Horne Port Lincoln
  • Agent: Steve Prout
  • Phone: 0428 601 855
  • Inspect: By appointment

Downsize your life and upgrade your lifestyle in this home which is currently tenanted at $360 on a periodic lease.

