First class quality

Downsize your life and upgrade your lifestyle in this home which is currently tenanted at $360 on a periodic lease.
An open plan kitchen offers plenty of space for the chef to be a part of the fun while preparing meals. The lounge area has ample natural light and flows to the adjacent dining area. A reverse cycle, split-system air conditioner offers comfort in the open plan living. The master has built-in robes plus direct access to the bathroom with bath, shower and floor-to-ceiling tiles. There is a separate toilet and powder room with dual vanity for visitors. There is an attached double garage and outside paved area.
Located in a quality area of the marina within walking distance to the leisure center, Marina Hotel and other facilities.
