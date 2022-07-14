Port Lincoln tourist operators are set to tap into a new-look cruise market after a "tough" two years in which some businesses went to the wall.
Sixty people who turned up to a workshop in Port Lincoln on July 14 - were told that travellers now booked on-shore activities both independently and through the cruise operators.
"There are new operators that need some education around how to get involved in the cruise sector and there has also been some change in the trends in terms of types of tours that people are booking and the opportunities that arise through that," she said.
Ms Abel said there were around 60 people who attended the workshop and they are set to run another workshop in Kangaroo Island this week.
The first cruise ship of the new season is expected to be in South Australian waters in September.
"We have engaged with nearly 200 operators in the state. That is just showing the encouragement and enthusiasm there is for crews to return because it is an important part of the visitor economy," she said.
"We have seen in most destinations that we have visited that some tourism operators have not survived these past two years and it was the same here today."
Ms Abel said a large percentage of people at the Port Lincoln workshop were new to working in the cruise space.
"That communication piece is really important about how we link them with the ground handler and then onto the ship themselves to get their product exposed," Ms Abel said.
"Bookings happen through the ship but they also happen with people who are independent travelers that just arrive on the day."
Ms Abel said for this reason it was important that local information centres were aware of the changes.
"What we tend to see is about 30 per cent of the passengers will book something through the actual cruise line itself and another 30 per cent will do their own online research and make bookings - another 30 per cent will actually head ashore and do their own independent activity," she said.
"One of the trends that we are seeing emerging out of the pandemic is that those booking on the ship is actually growing to around 50 per cent at the moment - that is positive for those people who are engaged in those tour programs with the ship."
Ms Abel said she believed there were exciting opportunities with new cruise ship companies arriving in Australia in the next two to three years.
"I think the opportunity for South Australia to see more home porting out of Adelaide is definitely there and destinations like Port Lincoln will definitely benefit from those more localised itineraries," she said.
"I think there is a real opportunity for South Australia as a destination. There are some fabulous expedition areas to visit."
Ms Abel said more expedition ships would arrive in the region in future.
"In the past it has been very focused up in the north, north west to the Kimberly area but we are seeing that expand far wider - I think South Australia will benefit from that," she said.
"I think from an industry we saw some of the older ships were retired off - we are going to see more modern ships in Australia - with that comes a range of positives in terms of technology in terms of environmental in terms of destination management."
