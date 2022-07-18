Coffin Bay business owner Emma Fahey at Sunset Charters said she is hoping to make further contact with cruise ship companies after sitting in on the recent local tourism cruise workshop.
Local businesses attended the workshop at Boston Bay Wines in Port Lincoln on July 14, where they were able to learn about the cruise ship industry and how they could get in contact with the companies to become a part of cruise ship tours - as well as gain an understanding around all the new COVID-19 protocols in place to protect the passengers, crew and community.
Emma Fahey described the workshop as an "informative meet and greet," which gave local business owners "key information" around how they could become involved in the shore excursion activities for the cruise ship market.
"Sunset Charters currently do not have any specific tours developed for this market but after this meet and greet are excited to learn the potential of offering tailored tours to Cruise Ship passengers," Emma said.
"Sunset Charters is a small boutique Yacht Charter business in Coffin Bay and only cater for small groups of up to 12 passengers."
Sunset charters offer a Seafood Cruise, Sunset Cruise and Private Charters - Emma said her team and Kalo were excited to introduce a new tour they are organising in the lead up to the opening of their season in September.
"Like all businesses, we have had to adapt and create protocols to safely operate in these times," Emma said.
"The Cruise Ship industry is no different and have demonstrated high quality protocols in which they will practice to ensure the Industry remains fun, safe and sustainable."
Emma said it was great to learn about the process behind contacting a cruise ship, and the opportunities around tailoring a tour for the passengers.
"We have learnt from the workshop that people do like the smaller groups and they want to try a bit of everything...we only take a maximum of 12 passengers," Emma said.
Emma said their business is in the process of developing marketing strategies, and their team will make contact with the Port Lincoln the Visitor Information Centre to ensure people are directed to their business through the centre when they arrive in the city.
"It was just really nice to engage with the speakers yesterday...it is a good way for businesses to showcase what they do," Emma said.
