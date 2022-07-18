Port Lincoln Times

Coffin Bay's Sunset Charters owners reflect on the information provided at tourism cruise workshop

By Lachlan Smith
Updated July 18 2022 - 2:43am, first published 12:50am
Local couple Kalo and Emma Fahey run 'Sunset Charters' together in Coffin Bay - Emma outlined what they were able to take away from the latest tourism cruise workshop at Boston Bay Wines. Photo supplied.

Coffin Bay business owner Emma Fahey at Sunset Charters said she is hoping to make further contact with cruise ship companies after sitting in on the recent local tourism cruise workshop.

