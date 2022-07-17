Port Lincoln Times

Southern Eyre Hunt Club members enjoy gathering at 'Morely'

Updated July 18 2022 - 1:39am, first published July 17 2022 - 11:47pm
Southern Eyre Hunt Club's Tarnya Branson takes a clean jump on Branson at Morley over the weekend. Photos supplied.

Southern Eyre Hunt Club enjoyed their gathering at 'Morely' as property owners of Alex and Coralie Horne welcomed the riders onto their land.

