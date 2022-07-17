Southern Eyre Hunt Club enjoyed their gathering at 'Morely' as property owners of Alex and Coralie Horne welcomed the riders onto their land.
A small field was present for the day as gusts of wind blew as riders tacked up and mounted.
Advertisement
Emma Doudle was Master on Bandit as Turnbull could not attend. The field of 7 warmed up with a few laps of the paddock before lining up.
Master attempting to blow her horn to initiate the hunt, although not much sound could be heard coming from the instrument, but we'll blame the direction of the wind for that.
Deb Henderson brought Jellybean up in the nick of time arriving later than anticipated. Deb rode up front with Doudle for most of the hunt trying pairs over a couple fences.
The rolling hills of the property were great wind breaks as the field made their way further into the run. There was small following of three cars which grew more during the hunt with a couple extras joining them along the way.
Melissa Gregory from Upper Eyre Hunt club rode Lickety Split for the day making the trip to ride with southern Eyre.
Mel jumped well on her mare clearing everything and jumping with Kylie Fitzgerald on Lloyd. Both riders enjoying the rolling hunter pace.
Karen Hurrell rode Ollie within the field also clearing everything ease. Tarnya Branson on Chopper cruised at the back of the field with no trouble whatsoever.
The pair jumping everything with Jordan Branson on Buttons just in front. Jordan doing well to ride her eager pony.
The rain gave way for the day with clear skies, however the wind seemed to help create dust which would be a first for this season.
The green rolling pastures meant that the field could keep a steady pace which Doudle led them at. It was a solid day of hunting once again despite a smaller field.
There is no hunt next weekend due to a show jumping event. However, Marble View will be held on Sunday the 31st 12pm. Tally Ho.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.