United Yeelanna took on Tumby Bay in netball at Karkoo on Saturday, as United Yeelanna took home the win by 10 goals.
United Yeelanna veteran netballer Heather Norton who has been playing for over 30 years played her first game of netball with all three of her daughters at once - the family made up half the A grade team.
Advertisement
A Grade
United Yeelanna 53 def Tumby Bay 43. Incentives: Cassie Maxfield (UY) and Taryn Beinke (TB)
A Reserves
United Yeelanna 42 def Tumby Bay 37. Incentives: Carlyn Manners (UY) and Emily Lawrie (TB)
B Grade
United Yeelanna 46 def Tumby Bay 33. Incentives: Mylee Haylock (UY) and Erin Bubner (TB)
B Reserves
United Yeelanna 29 def Tumby Bay 22. Incentives: Maggie Eldridge (UY) and Brooke Neindorf (TB)
D Grade
United Yeelanna 34 def Tumby Bay 28. Incentives: Lucy Wilksch (UY) and Adler Larwood (TB)
E Grade
United Yeelanna 35 def Tumby Bay 34. Incentives: Sienna Mickan (UY) and Scarlett Foster (TB)
E Reserves
Tumby Bay 21 def United Yeelanna 1. Incentives: Airlie Glover (UY) and Scarlett Foster (C)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.