Top team Yeelanna 23 rubbers 75 games recorded a big win over Karkoo 7 rubbers 40 games.
Yeelanna won the first singles round 8-25 to Karkoo 2-13.
The first doubles round was closer with Karkoo 2-9 just going down to Yeelanna 3-11. The second singles round was once again a big win to Yeelanna 8-26 to 2-13. In the tiered doubles, Yeelanna cleaned up 4-13 to Karkoo 1-5.
Best for Yeelanna winning all four were Matthew McLachlan, Tony Sparks and Greg Hurrell, while for Karkoo, Rod Pearson and Heather Pope won two each.
In the battle of the top players, Karkoo's Neil Carr lost 6-11, 10-12, 13-11, 11-8, 8-11 to Yeelanna's Matthew McLachlan.
Tony Sparks of Yeelanna just edged out Lacey Murnane of Karkoo 10-12, 12-10, 17-15, 6-11, 11-9. In the doubles, Rod Pearson and Gavin Traeger combined in a hard fought win for Karkoo over Yeelanna's father and son combination of Geoff and Luke McLachlan 11-9, 11-5, 8-11, 15-13.
Vicki Mundy and Kate Murnane won their tiered double for Karkoo over Alex Jaeger and Bob Gibbes 11-8, 11-3, 13-15, 11-9.
Yallunda Flat playing at home scored a dominant win over Cummins 25 rubbers 78 games to 5 rubbers 33 games.
Yallunda Flat won the first singles round 8-26 to Cummins 2-15, then won the second singles round 9-27 to 1-7.
In the doubles, Yallunda Flat also dominated winning the first round 4-13 to Cummins 1-6, then won the tiered doubles 4-12 to 1-5.
Best for Yallunda Flat were Isaac Telfer, Andrew Cabot, Wade Gray, Malvern Telfer, Riki Popovic and Lorraine Dunn all with four wins each, while for Cummins, Kerry McCallum was outstanding winning all four.
Tim Roediger of Yallunda Flat lost a close battle with Rob McFarlane playing for Cummins 9-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-9, 9-11.
Yallunda Flat's Tom Baldiserra won his match over Troy Branson of Cummins 11-13, 11-8, 11-5, 11-13, 11-9.
In the doubles, Riki Popovic and Lorraine Dunn combined for Yallunda Flat to win 11-8, 9-11, 11-9, 5-11, 11-8 over Matt VanLoggem and Terry Sampson for Cummins.
Kerry McCallum and Emma Doudle for Cummins scored a good win over Lyn Telfer and Carmel Sheehan 11-3, 4-11, 11-7, 13-11.
Tumby Bay had the bye.
