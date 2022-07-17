Port Lincoln Times

Yeelanna hold top spot after beating Karkoo in Great Flinders Table Tennis

Updated July 18 2022 - 1:45am, first published July 17 2022 - 11:53pm
Top team Yeelanna 23 rubbers 75 games recorded a big win over Karkoo 7 rubbers 40 games.

