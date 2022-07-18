Port Lincoln netball results, July 16 | GALLERY

Results, July 16
A1
Advertisement
Waybacks 48 def Wanilla Rangers 42
Imperials 39 def Boston 28
A1 reserves
Imperials bye
Waybacks 29 def Boston 25
Wanilla Rangers 36 def St Mary's 33
A2
Wanilla Rangers Team 1 41 def Wanilla Rangers Team 2 21
Boston 49 def Imperials 36
A2 reserves
Wanilla Rangers Team 2 34 def Imperials 30
Storm T1 50 def Wanilla Rangers Team 1 28
St Mary's 38 def Strom T2 25
A3
St Mary's 42 def Storm T2
15 and under division one
Boston 58 def Imperials 28
Advertisement
Waybacks 35 def Wanilla Rangers 24
15 and under division two
Boston 40 def Wanilla Rangers 3
13 and under division one
Ravendale Storm 34 def Boston Team 1 6
11 and under division one
Advertisement
Wanillia Rangers 29 def Ravendale Strom 1
Wayback Team 2 20 def Imperials 12
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.