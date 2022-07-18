Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln Golf Club start off the weekend with a stableford round

By Ross Sharrad
Updated July 18 2022 - 2:54am, first published 12:17am
Port Lincoln Golf Club members played in a stableford to kick off the weekend. Photo file.

Port Lincoln Golf Club members played in typical winter conditions on the weekend - the first event on Saturday was a Stableford round.

