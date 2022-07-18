Port Lincoln Golf Club members played in typical winter conditions on the weekend - the first event on Saturday was a Stableford round.
July 16
Saturday was a typical Winter's Day and only 44 Men and four Women took part in a Stableford round, sponsored by Kemp Real Estate; there was one visitor from Lake Albert GC.
The Men's event was 2BBB and the winners with 45 points were the pairing of Brenton Lees and Grant Woods, from Rick Kolega and Andrew Puglisi on 44. Rundowns went to Trent Bradford and David Krolig on 44 and Jake Norris and Geoff Nottle on 43.
Onlt four Women played and their normal Stableford round was won by Lyn Hosking on 37 from Deb Sykes on 35.
NTP Winners were Maurie Barry, visitor Gary Hera-singh, Jake Norris, Josh Hausler, Bill Healey and Geoff Nottle.
Only two par-three birdies were scored, by Ben Abley and Gary Hera-singh, both on the sixth hole.
July 14
Thursday's Women's Day fielded twenty players and was sponsored by Slape Crash Repairs.
On 37 Stableford points, Jinny Hussey won the day with 37 points from Jo Higgins on 35, and rundowns went to Elaine Pierik and Lyn Hosking on 32 and Cynthia Thompson on 29.
Lyn Hosking birdied the par three 6th hole and Adie Fraser was nearest the pin on the ninth hole.
July 13
Wednesday 's Men's Stableford competition saw 54 players including a visitor from Westward Ho Golf Club and the day was sponsored by Port Lincoln Tugs.
Haydn Myers won the A Grade division with 37 points from Tim Robinson with 36. Mark Butt's 38 points was the score of the day, winning B Geade from Juri Berzins on 35, and Graeme Parker took out C Grade with 37 from Bill Ford on 33.
Rundowns went to Clint Scharfe, Taylor Ford and Tony Dragun on 35, with Leon Newman rounding out the winners with 32 points.
NTP Winners were Josh Huasler, Tim Robinson, Dan Townsend, Mick Hegarty, Clint Scharfe, Trent Bradford and Scott Lombe.
Surprisingly, there there was only one par three burdie, coming from Josh Hausler on the 6th hole.
July 10
Sunday's Mixed Stableford Competition had 22 entries and was won by George Mayhew with 37 points fromTodd Unwin on 33. The dauly sponsor was Doug Watson Mensland and there was one visitor from Links Shell Cove (State unknown).
Rundowns went to Josh Huasler and Dan Mengis on 33 each.
