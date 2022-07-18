Imperials and Boston saw some new faces take the court this weekend in its battle, as both sides had players out due to EP Football in Whyalla and school holidays.
Boston brought up younger players for the A1 experience and Imperials used experienced reserves players to fill their gaps.
Advertisement
Boston started the game with the centre pass and a quick conversion on the score board through Hogben.
Down the Imperials scoring end an early miss and turnover saw the ball heading towards the Boston scoring end once again, however Harris of Imperials took a timely intercept sending the ball once again down the attacking end which finished in a score by Morgan.
Both teams traded goals until Watson took a clean intercept to turn the ball and Boston were able to convert on Imperials centre pass. At quarter time Boston lead 11 to 9.
Both teams kept their sides the same for the second quarter. McDonald improved her checking game and kept De La Salle scoreless for Boston, however, with some unforced errors by Imperials they found themselves down by 3 at the long break.
Boston goalers swapped positions and Imperials made a change in WD. Imperials moved the ball through the mid court with Rawson and Sargent finding their goalers under the post.
Robinson and Morgan converted 9 goals for the quarter whilst down the other end Harris and McDonald applied pressure and limited scoring opportunities for Boston who only managed 5 on the scoreboard for the 15 minutes.
For the final quarter Boston changed up their goal circle with Vlassco taking GA, and they moved Hogben to WA and youngster Anderson took the court for the first time.
Imperials found some momentum and the team were able to create turnovers and their full court game improved.
A final quarter tally of 15 goals to 5 Imperials way saw them take the two points, final score 39 to 28.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.