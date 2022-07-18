Port Lincoln Times

Imperials defeat Boston as new faces play in the senior teams

Updated July 18 2022 - 2:44am, first published 12:57am
Imperials took the win over Boston in netball this week, as both sides welcomed new faces in its senior teams. Photo file.

Imperials and Boston saw some new faces take the court this weekend in its battle, as both sides had players out due to EP Football in Whyalla and school holidays.

Local News

