The actual rate of infection from the latest COVID-19 variant may be much higher than officially reported.
This scenario emerged as South Australian country areas and other parts of Australia reeled from an upsurge in cases.
The Australian Medical Association's SA branch president Michelle Atchison says some people may be contracting the virus without reporting it to authorities.
"I suspect there are a whole lot of people doing Rapid Antigen Tests (RATS) and staying at home," she said.
"I don't know where the daily positive numbers are coming from."
Commenting on an increase infection rate experienced in some parts of the SA country, she said the situation was in "crisis".
"I think we have an artificially low number of official cases considering the hospital admission rates are rising," she said.
Dr Atchison said residents and health authorities needed to accept that there would a series of waves of new variants of the virus.
"It has been a case of 'we have got over the coronavirus in January-March so lets ease restrictions'," she said.
"We need to ramp up public health measurers and brace ourselves for a series of waves burning through the community.
"The virus will wane, then there will be another variant."
Dr Atchison said that of her 10 patients last week, five had the virus and were staying home.
With the latest variant VA-5 being "incredibly infectious," she said, one sufferer could infect 18 people.
This compared with one sufferer affecting six to eight other people with the previous VA-2 variant.
"It is probably the most infectious virus we have had in our community for years - probably the same as measles," she said.
"We are afraid the virus is back on the agenda. It had certainly fallen off the agenda after the federal election. It was front-and-centre for the state election.
"Sadly it has taken the VA-5 wave to bring it back on the agenda.
"We can see how it is affecting so many areas with staff being off work at schools, the difficulties getting on a plane and patients attending the emergency department of hospitals.
"It is really time for the state and federal governments to put in place everything that can mitigate the effects of this wave."
She said masks should be worn in crowded areas and when there was a risk of close contact with people - it was a "no-brainer" that authorities should make this compulsory.
Comment is being sought from the state and federal governments.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
