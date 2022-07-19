Fat Farmers Rural Health Initiative will be running a tour across four towns within the Eyre Peninsula region.
The tour will involve speaking to communities about its mission mission around working to encourage people in rural communities to aim to improve their health and wellbeing through physical activity.
The tour will feature special guest Warren Davies 'The Unbreakable Farmer' who will speak about his experiences as a Dairy Farmer surviving through the Millennium Drought and the challenges he had to overcome, displaying traits such as resilience and determination.
Fat Farmers officials will also be represented at each event, as they will speak about the initiative and the benefits it brings to communities.
The tour will begin on Monday August 15 in Cummins at 'Our Town,' starting at 6:30pm.
The next three sessions will held on these dates:
Chief executive of Fat Farmers Tessa Colliver said the groups are community led, as each community decides on how they want to run the sessions.
"We have a lot of groups that do gym workouts or if there is not a gym, a personal training work out at a school gym," Ms Colliver said.
"We do also have a few walking groups and that are more casual - it really depends on what the community wants and the available resources in the town as well."
Ms Colliver said the sessions generally involve gym based exercise but the sessions can be flexible, as casual groups will often take advantage of walking trails if there is one suitable in their area.
"It is qualified personal trainers running the sessions... there is usually a volunteer team coordinator who sort of organises the group and keeps everyone updated," Ms Colliver said.
"For example Wudinna just had a group start up this year and it worked really well because a local farmer Jeff Bigg and a local PT Jess Atkinson worked together to get the group going - that has been a really successful model and they have got 15-16 participants going along every week."
Ms Colliver said Mr Davies had a great message to encourage people to come along.
To book a seat at the Cummins, Elliston, Poochera or Streaky Bay event, just email info@fatfarmers.com or visit www.facebook.com/fatfarmers and RSVP through the Events set up on the page.
"We will be handing out feedback forms at each event to find out the local preference in terms of the group...and trying to find out what day of the week and what time works best for people as a starting point," Ms Colliver said.
Ms Colliver said she would love to see more Fat Farmers groups start throughout the region.
"Anyone Interested in learning more should visit our website - www.fatfarmers.com or follow our Facebook or Twitter pages, for regular updates," Ms Colliver said.
