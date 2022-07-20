The City of Port Lincoln is offering grant funding to local community organisations that will deliver community wellbeing programs and projects for the community through council's Liveable and Active Communities program.
Council has stated that this stream of grant funding has worked to support several projects in the past, as each project has aimed to enhance the vibrance, health and wellbeing of the City of Port Lincoln community.
Recipients have included: the Lower Eyre Road Safety Committee, which provides speed and message signs on roads, streets and public events; locally run football development programs by Norwood Football Cub and Duke of Edinburgh; Eyre Writers Week held during SALT Festival; equipment for the Mens' Shed program at Community House Port Lincoln; and computer hardware and software for the Port Lincoln History Group to continue their research work.
Applications are open until 5pm on Thursday August 4 2022 - grants from $1,001 and up to $5,000 for regional programs are available.
Mayor Brad Flaherty said he believes the community has "great ideas" and "innovation" around delivering projects and programs that "sustain" and "boost" wellbeing.
"Council recognises that wellbeing projects and programs delivered by local community organisations deliver vital social inclusion and community resilience outcomes," Mayor Flaherty said.
"We look forward to assisting our hardworking and passionate local community organisations to deliver these important outcomes through the Community Grant Funding Program."
Council will decide on the successful applications for the Liveable and Active Communities at a council Meeting.
Smaller events, activities and programs are continued to be supported by the Minor Funding round of Community Grants.
For more information visit www.portlincoln.sa.gov.au/community/grantfunding . People can ask any questions about the funding program to Council's Community, Culture and Recreation Support Officer, Brooke Montgomerie on 8621 2300.
