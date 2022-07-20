Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln City Council offer grant funding to organisations to deliver wellbeing initiatives

Updated July 21 2022 - 12:42am, first published July 20 2022 - 11:30pm
Port Lincoln City Council Mayor Brad Flaherty - Council is offering grant funding to local organisations that deliver wellbeing programs and projects. Picture: file.

The City of Port Lincoln is offering grant funding to local community organisations that will deliver community wellbeing programs and projects for the community through council's Liveable and Active Communities program.

Local News

