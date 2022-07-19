Are you lonely? Looking for a great club that will welcome you with open arms? Probus may be for you.
Port Lincoln Probus Club president Joy Smith said the was club is extremely active and was encouraging people to join.
"We would like to see if there were other ladies out there who would be most welcome to join us," Ms Smith said.
Treasurer of the club Valda Glover said new members would be welcomed with open arms.
"If they are lonely, they will not be lonely if they belong to the Port Lincoln Ladies Probus Club. W will ensure that we have got someone that will ring members to check in on them while they are unwell," Ms Glover.
"There is so much happening and it is a great club to belong to."
Port Lincoln Ladies Probus Club meetings are held on the third Tuesday of the month at the Boston Sporting Complex, from 10am.
The club has special guests present at each meeting and members gather for lunch following the meetings. This month's guest was mayor Brad Flaherty who spoke about his life in army, police force as as mayor.
Members are involved in a book and garden club and happy-chat at the Port Lincoln Hotel on the fourth Tuesday of each month.
The club also recently celebrated its 33rd birthday at a Boston Bay Winery.
Members will travel to nearby towns for their outings including Cummins and Tumby Bay, which is followed by lunch.
The Probus Regional Rally will be celebrated in September at Port Augusta - the Rally was held in Kimba last year after a recess of two years due to COVID-19.
