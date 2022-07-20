Port Lincoln Times

District Council of Streaky Bay open its Youth Precinct for consultation

Updated July 21 2022 - 7:56am, first published July 20 2022 - 11:30pm
The Initial concept design of Streaky Bay Youth Precinct - community consultation for this project will open next week. Picture: supplied.

The District Council of Streaky Bay's will engage with the community around its Youth Precinct, as community consultation for the project will open next week.

