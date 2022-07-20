The District Council of Streaky Bay's will engage with the community around its Youth Precinct, as community consultation for the project will open next week.
The project will be open for community consultation on Tuesday July 26. Led by Skatepark design company CONVIC, council has stated the consultation period will be a community led engagement process.
Council has set up the consultation period to work to develop concepts and designs, aiming to deliver an inclusive, activated, and social space for the Streaky Bay community and its visitors.
District Council of Streaky Bay Manager of Community and Economic Development, Penny Williams said during the initial project consultation with Streaky Bay Area School, there was a comment from a student that stood out to her.
"The student said 'I do not skate, but I would definitely go there more with my friends if there was a space for me," Ms Williams said.
Council stated CONVIC will bring extensive experience to the project, and the company has won awards for their development of safe, social youth spaces.
Examples of their work have included:
Mayor Travis Barber said he was looking forward to seeing the project come to fruition.
"This was initiated by the youth as a space they wanted to see developed, it will be great to see an expanded and fit for purpose space, which will also act as an additional attraction for visitors to the town," Mayor Barber said.
Council will be funding the project through grants from Plan SA Open Spaces/Places for People, Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program, Eyre Plus, Streaky Bay Community Hotel - council is also set to partner with ArtsUp Streaky Bay to deliver a small interactive art component.
The Community Consultation sessions next week will include a drop-in session at the Skate Park Precinct (Cnr of Bay Road/Montgomerie Terrace) from 12-2pm, and a Community Design Session will take place at Streaky Bay Visitor Centre, 21 Bay Road, from 4.00pm-6.30pm.
Anyone interested in hearing more about the project and contributing ideas are invited to these session.
