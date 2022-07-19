Exploring the delights of SA | Out and About SA magazine | Winter-Spring edition out now

If you have a hankering for a visit to the Adelaide Hills make sure you read about five great cafes we think you should visit including Roots and Reasons in Hahndorf. This cafe is new to the area and is a dedicated family business - so much so that they live onsite. Owned and operated by Matt and Amber, the pair have family connections that tie them to Hahndorf, being one of the first 54 families to settle in the historic town back in 1839.