Exploring the delights of SA | Out and About SA magazine | Winter-Spring edition out now

This edition explores some of the region's best star gazing locations and highlights new and returning festivals such as the Winter Reds Festival (July), the Quondong Festival (August) the Festival of Nature (September) and Ceduna Oysterfest (October).
We also meet the owners of Mount Benson Estate winery who fell in love with the Limestone Coast area in 2012 and bought the winery three years later.
Calling their vineyard Grapes by the Sea on Wrights Bay Road, the pair have been there ever since, and are producing phenomenal wines.
"We don't take any fruit from outside our region, and any fruit we buy in is from our close neighbours. We like to produce wines of deep colour and soft but intense flavour representing the best of cool climate viticulture," they said.
If you have a hankering for a visit to the Adelaide Hills make sure you read about five great cafes we think you should visit including Roots and Reasons in Hahndorf. This cafe is new to the area and is a dedicated family business - so much so that they live onsite. Owned and operated by Matt and Amber, the pair have family connections that tie them to Hahndorf, being one of the first 54 families to settle in the historic town back in 1839.
These stories are just some of many featured in this 24 page, full colour edition.
