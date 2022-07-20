The Eyre Peninsula Desalination Plant Site Selection Committee cut Shoal Point from its shortlist of locations for the new plant at its latest meeting.
There are now three sites remaining under consideration as the preferred location, which include Sleaford West, Point Boston, and Sleaford North.
Advertisement
It has been anticipated that a preferred site will be selected and recommended to SA Water and the State Government in the first week of August.
The Site Selection Committee decided to remove Uley South Shoal Point after acknowledging the environmental and financial concerns, combined with the inability to construct the plant in time to deliver water by December 2024 - the decision received unanimous support at last week's meeting.
Consideration has also been given to the increasing demand for water, as the capacity of the desalination plant has been lifted by 30 per cent, to 5.3 gigalitres.
Site Selection Committee Chair Peter Treloar said the committee is a "strong" advocate for ensuring the desalination plant meets current and future demand - he said he welcomed the decision which will work to support future economic growth.
"Secure access to water with the added capacity to grow the economy is a high priority for communities on the Eyre Peninsula, so it is crucial that we advocate for the best long-term solution for our region," Mr Treloar said.
"With respect to the site selection, all three sites are different, with designers mindful of finding solutions that best suit our unique environment here on the EP, while still being cost-effective."
Mr Trelor said he had been "impressed" with the "dedication" and "consideration" put in by the committee members.
"I am looking forward to the Committee's recommendation for a viable alternative site to deliver water security for Port Lincoln and the EP," Mr Treloar said.
Design teams are continuing to explore all options as the process nears completion, as these final designs and costings are expected this week.
Site Selection Committee members representing local industries, local Government, and community boards will vote through a "comprehensive" polling process next week, which will work to deliver the best outcome.
The voting process will take environmental, social and community, financial, technical and property factors into consideration, in line with an Infrastructure Australia's approach to delivering outcomes - this process has also been recommended by the state government.
Broader community feedback will be considered as part of the detailed assessment process - councils and communities have had the opportunity to provide input through recent community sessions, presentations, and online surveys.
Mr Treloar briefed the Deputy Premier and Water Minister Susan Close on the project recently, and he said he was pleased with the overall support from the state government.
Mr Treloar said he was looking forward to working collaboratively to aim to deliver the right water solution for the Eyre Peninsula.
The Site Selection Committee is made up of 20 members representing local industries, including aquaculture, fisheries, business, government, environment, and regional development, and it is assisted by independent consultancy group TSA Management.
The committee was formed in February after the state government announced it was undertaking further investigations and community consultation into possible sites.
SA Water had previously announced Billy Lights Point as the preferred location and this has remained a base case for comparison.
Advertisement
For information visit SA Water's Water Talks website: watertalks.sawater.com.au/desalination-eyre-peninsula
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.