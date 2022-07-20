Port Lincoln Times

EP Desalination Site Selection Committee cut Shoal Point from shortlist of locations

Updated July 25 2022 - 12:10am, first published July 20 2022 - 2:26am
The Eyre Peninsula Desalination Plant Site Selection Committee chair Peter Treloar - the committee has cut Shoal Point from its shortlist of locations for the new plant. Picture: file.

The Eyre Peninsula Desalination Plant Site Selection Committee cut Shoal Point from its shortlist of locations for the new plant at its latest meeting.

