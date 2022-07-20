Drive through PCR testing has been introduced behind Port Lincoln Hospital as a new wave of COVID-19 increases hospitalisations across the state.
The Eyre and Far North Health Network said it was seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases and urged anybody with symptoms to continue to get tested.
There are currently 106 active COVID cases in Port Lincoln, 40 cases in the Lower Eyre Peninsula and 18 in Tumby Bay.
A Port Lincoln pharmacist noted that many people have only had two doses of vaccine, despite a fourth round of vaxxes being rolled out to people aged more than 30 in the past fortnight.
Priceline pharmacist Andy Sampson said the number of people coming in for COVID-19 vaccinations had increased after it was recommended that people get their fourth dose.
"It is across a fairly broad range of ages, with the people who are coming a bit of a skew towards the older age groups," Mr Sampson said.
"People from their 50s through to their 70s in particular are the bigger numbers.
"Unfortunately we are seeing that there is still a reasonable proportion of people that still have not had their third dose."
He said anybody who had only had two doses early in the vaccine roll-out would find their immunity had dropped..
"Their protection would be waning, they very much need that booster to increase their protection," Mr Sampson said.
He said people could contact their medical centres, pharmacies, or book online for the boosters.
"Sometimes people can be fitted it who have not booked ahead of time just depending on availability of staffing at that particular time," Mr Sampson said of walk-ins.
He said the higher numbers of people getting vaccinated should help to reduce COVID case numbers in the community.
A "nasty" flu season had also coincided with the latest COVID wave, with people encouraged to get a flu jab despite potentially being vaxxed out.
"There is still a proportion of people who have not taken that up this time. Some people are saying people are getting over so much vaccination with the COVID-19 situation, but influenza is still a risk this year," he said.
"Particularly the influenza A strain can make people very unwell for potentially up to a couple of weeks with the risk of developing pneumonia. We certainly see hospitalisations through influenza.
"Now that we are now established into winter, the number of people presenting for flu vaccination has dropped off pretty dramatically.
"Flu vaccines are free - the state government has made them free until the end of July as they extended it from the end of June."
Mr Sampson said all three pharmacies in Port Lincoln would give flu vaccinations, however, COVID-19 vaccines were only available at Terry White National pharmacies.
"I do them at Terry White. Flu is more seasonal and we have still got a long way to go as influenza can be a risk until the end of October," he said.
"The modelling suggests that the COVID-19 numbers are going to go up and the numbers are going to be even worse next month."
Mr Sampson said COVID-19 had a lot of variability and it was difficult to predict how it would affect each individual.
"It is hard to say from person to person but as we know some people are in hospital with it," he said.
Drive through PCR testing is now available from the rear of the Port Lincoln Hospital, located behind SA Pathology. The new PCR testing clinic will operate Monday to Friday, 8:30am to 12:00pm. Bookings are essential and can be made via the online booking service or by phoning 1300 334 222 during operating hours. The entry is accessible via Marine Avenue.
Port Lincoln COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic remains open five days a week all vaccinations and fourth doses newly eligible people aged between 30 and 64. The local clinic is currently open for walk ins. The clinic is open Monday to Friday between 9.00am and 1.30pm, and 2.30pm and 4.00pm at 12 Napoleon Street, Port Lincoln.
COVID-19 vaccinations are also available at local GPs and some community pharmacies.
