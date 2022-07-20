Port Lincoln Times

Drive through PCR testing becomes available this week at Port Lincoln Hospital

By Lachlan Smith
Updated July 20 2022 - 2:57am, first published 2:48am
Port Lincoln Priceline pharmacist Andy Sampson and intern Katelin Morgan - Mr Sampson spoke about the importance of protecting yourself and community against COVID-19 and influenza. Picture: Lachlan Smith.

Drive through PCR testing has been introduced behind Port Lincoln Hospital as a new wave of COVID-19 increases hospitalisations across the state.

