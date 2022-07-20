Port Lincoln Times

Southern Launch to organise meetings with key local stakeholders prior to rocket launch

Updated July 20 2022 - 7:08am, first published 4:53am
Whalers Way - Southern Launch will meet with key stakeholders in Port Lincoln prior to the launch of two suborbital 'Kestrel I' rockets from the Whalers Way Oribital Launch Complex. Picture: file.

Southern Launch will meet privately with key stakeholders within Port Lincoln around launching two suborbital 'Kestrel I' rockets from the Whalers Way Oribital Launch Complex.

