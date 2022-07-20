Southern Launch will meet privately with key stakeholders within Port Lincoln around launching two suborbital 'Kestrel I' rockets from the Whalers Way Oribital Launch Complex.
The Australian Government granted approval for the launch to go ahead in the coming months.
This was announcement by Australia's leading rocket manufacturer ATSpace and leading spaceport provider, Southern Launch on Wednesday July 20.
VS02 and VS03 missions will fly the experimental Kestrel I rockets along sub-orbital trajectories - this will involve "incrementally" testing the rocket design under various operating conditions.
Rocket launch noise data will be collected on the ground during lift-off. This will work to contribute "valuable" knowledge into the future operation of the Whalers Way Orbital Launch Complex.
Southern Launch's Chief Executive Officer, Lloyd Damp said the company had seen "significant" progress across Australia's space industry recently.
"For Southern Launch to be supporting Australia's most complex commercial space launches from our site is a remarkable achievement by my proud team," Mr Damp said.
"The VS02 and VS03 launches will provide a significant amount of data that will be used to inform best practice during future launch campaigns and the development of South Australia's space industry."
Mr Lloyd said Southern Launch is committed to advancing a sustainable local space launch industry in Australia.
"This industry will create new high-paying, skilled jobs for regional and rural Australians and in doing so, will advance Australia's science and technology capabilities," Mr Lloyd said.
South Australian Space Industry Centre Chief Executive, Richard Price said South Australia is proud of the history of the early period of space launch.
"Space launch infrastructure and capability is important for the continuing growth of our collaborative and innovative space ecosystem, which is creating unprecedented opportunities for local businesses to deliver across the entire space value chain," Mr Price said.
The Chief Executive Officer of ATSpace, Dr Yen-Sen Chen said the two suborbital launches would provide them with "valuable" data to validate their future Kestrel V orbital design.
"They are the gateway to ATSpace's growth and future investment in Australia and jobs for Australians," Mr Chen said.
"Launching into space is a challenging task for any launch vehicle company - It is only possible to attain the technical maturity through well-planned test launches - VS02 and VS03 are part of the equation for us to reach that status."
AT Space and Southern Launch officials acknowledged and showed gratitude for the support of the South Australian Government and the Global Australia program within the Australian Trade and Investment Commission.
