Federal member for Grey Rowan Ramsey believes the government should act quicker and come down harder on borders with foot and mouth disease potentially having serious implications if it enters Australia.
Mr Ramsey said if the government was not going to shut down people movement - more than a million people travel to Bali from Australia each year - the government must tighten up on people entering the country by taking further security measures.
"In my opinion that should include foot baths, and people should be encouraged not to bring in used footwear back into Australia," Mr Ramsey said.
"Buy a cheap set of sand shoes when you get over there and dispose of them when you leave."
Farmer Brian Tiller from Warnertown, where his family operates a major stud cattle and feed-lot operation, said he was concerned about the threat.
"If foot and mouth gets a foothold here it could obliterate our operation," Mr Tiller said.
"We have established our stud on generational selection and the export market is so important to our feedlot."
Mr Ramsey said he believed that every piece of luggage should be opened and inspected at the airport as if a person had made a declaration.
"We know that not everyone tells the truth and people make mistakes; pieces of mettwurst down the bottom of the track case, that is a carrier; or a shoe that has been wondering around and has stood in some dirt that has been infected - that is contagious."
Mr Ramsey said if the disease entered Australia, it would not only affect sheep and cattle but many feral species in Australia including camel, deer, goat, buffalo and wild pig.
"We have millions in our feral population which I doubt we would ever get rid of Foot and Mouth disease out of Australia again...we should not be taking any risks at all," Mr Ramsey said.
Mr Ramsey said there was an increasing level of concern from all industries.
He added that the disease had the potential to have a devastating affect on these industries, using the dairy industry as an example.
"If we have a significant cull or a heavily diseased herd within Australia, production levels will drop through the floor and our market will evaporate," Mr Ramsey said.
"We do not have it in Australia now. We know we can stop it from coming in and we know we can stop everyone from coming to Australia.
"Somewhere in between those two things you need to try and balance.
"At this stage I think it looks like the government is completely asleep at the wheel."
Mr Ramsey encouraged farmers to make contact with the government and one's industry representatives to show their concer.
He said the prices of cattle had already "slumped" for reasons relating to the disease.
"It is because people do not know what is going to happen and they are holding back on purchasing cattle feed...we need positive action now," he said.
Mr Ramsey said although tightening of security may require more staff, he believed the cost of an outbreak would outweigh the cost of prevention.
"Twenty years ago in Britain we saw the images of cattle piled up in farm yards that they were burning that had been killed to exterminate the disease," he said.
"But how do you exterminate all the wild big and camels and deer.
"We have a natural advantage - we are an island and a large one but the risks are so high that we just cannot afford to take a chance in this area."
