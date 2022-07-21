Port Lincoln Times

Security must be tighter to prevent Foot and Mouth disease : Rowan Ramsey

By Lachlan Smith
Updated July 21 2022 - 8:16am, first published 4:04am
Federal Member for Barker Rowan Ramsey believes security must be tighter if the government is not going to shut down people movement to prevent Foot and Mouth disease from entering the country. Picture: supplied.

Federal member for Grey Rowan Ramsey believes the government should act quicker and come down harder on borders with foot and mouth disease potentially having serious implications if it enters Australia.

