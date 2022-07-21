Toddler fun
Cummins Baby Bounce
Friday July 22, Cummins School Community Library, 9.30am-10am. All welcome.
Sew together
Cea-Side Stitchers
Friday, July 22, Coffin Bay Golf Clubrooms, 9am-12pm , anyone interested in quilting, sewing or needlework is encouraged to go along. Bring your machine or knitting. All welcome.
Come for a ride
Bikes by the Bay
Saturday, July 23, Bikes by the Bay, the group of cyclists meet at the Tumby Bay jetty at 8.30am before taking a casual bike ride in and around Tumby Bay .The group gather after for drinks at the local cafes.
Dance away
Saturday Dance in the hall
Saturday, July 23, Enjoy dancing on Saturday, in the Anglican Parish Hall, Port Lincoln, starting at 7:30pm, shared supper, All welcome.
Dancers' annual meeting
Saturday Dancers to meet for AGM
Sunday July 24, Our AGM will be held on Sunday, July 24, at 1:30pm, in the Masonic Hall, Port Lincoln, please support your group with your presence.
MUSIC, STORIES
Mainly Music program
Sunday, July 24, Port Lincoln Salvation Army, 10am-11.30am, $3 session, for babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers and their parents with music, stories, activities, www.mainlymusic.org/new-to-mainly-music
Be amazed by the night sky. Picture: Shutterstock
Happy snapping
Port Lincoln Camera Club meeting
Monday, July 25, Port Lincoln Camera Club group meet at the Railway museum car park at 4pm for photo opportunities, regular meeting is at 6:45pm at the Senior Citizen Hall. Bring your computer. All welcome.
Gather for support
Parkinsons Support Group
Tuesday, July 26, group meet in the Grand Tasman Hotel meeting room at 10:30am. Care and share morning - bring a joke to break the ice and stay for lunch. Contact: Tash 0438 269 502 or Daphne 0427 642 421.
Happy Chat
Port Lincoln Ladies Probus Club 'Happy Chat'
Tuesday, July 26, The Port Lincoln Ladies Probus Club 'Happy Chat' group meet at the Port Lincoln Hotel at 10am. Please bring something pertaining to money. Phone Joy 0407 075 168.
Good read
Book Club at Tumby Bay
Tuesday, August 9, Tumby Bay Library, 28 West Tce, 7pm-8pm, For more information 8688 2471 or tumby.bay@plain.sa.gov.au
Caring, sharing
Creating Connections
Thursday, August 11, 'Axel Stenross Museum' free event for residents of Lower Eyre Peninsula council aged over 55. Bookings essential call 8676 0400.
Market fair
Pt Lincoln Market
Sunday, August 21, Nautilus Theatre, 66 Tasman Terrace, 9am-2pm, great variety of stalls, arts, crafts and much more, new stall holders welcome. Visit https://www.facebook.com/lincolnfamilymarket/
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
Send your event to editor.portlincolntimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au before 5pm Wednesday week prior to publication.
