Port Lincoln Times

Coalition claims having desalination plant in aquaculture zone will affect mussels

By Lachlan Smith
Updated July 28 2022 - 5:59am, first published 12:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Honourable Sarah Game from One Nation met with Hands off Boston Bay Coalition during her visit to Port Lincoln. Picture Lachlan Smith.

Hands off Boston Bay Coalition members believe having the new desalination plant in an aquaculture zone could have a range of consequences on industries.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.