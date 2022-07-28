Hands off Boston Bay Coalition members believe having the new desalination plant in an aquaculture zone could have a range of consequences on industries.
Hand's off Boston Bay Coalition's Mark Andrews, who is also the chief executive of Eyre Peninsula Seafoods, said the desalination plant in his area could have a negative affect the on nature of his business.
He said the mussel industry in particular relies solely on material mussel spat that spawns and swims within the current within these bays.
If this part of the industry is affected, he said this could have a roll on effect and come with damaging consequences to other aspects of the company as well as other industries that are tied in with it.
One Nation Representative Sarah Game agreed there was a risk after meeting with Hands off Boston Bay Coalition's Mark Andrews.
She too did not want to see the new desalination plant built in a location near Boston Bay.
"I understand from meeting with Mark Andrews of the Hands Off Boston Bay Coalition that there is insufficient data collection," Ms Game said.
"It is not just the discharge of briny water that is the issue but the intake of fresh seawater, which would remove both the natural mussel spat as well as the phytoplankton that the mussel eat and rely on."
Mr Andrews, who is also the chief executive of Eyre Peninsula Seafoods, said there was no further action the coalition could take at this point.
"Billy Lights Point has been parked up as a base case and the site selection committee has just narrowed it down to three sites," Mr Andrews said.
"They are working through all their environmental, financial, indigenous among other factors that go with assessing a site - then they will determine one site that will be put forward to SA Water for consideration."
Mr Andrews said having the desalination plant within an aquaculture zone in South Australia where it is a "low energy," "low mixing" zone for an outfall is not an accepted global practice - he said Boston and Proper bays were examples of this.
Mr Andrews said mussel lava cannot determine where it goes as it gets taken by the wind and the tide.
"We catch all that spat and that is what the businesses is based on - that is why we have got 78 people employed because of the natural spat," Mr Andrews said.
Mr Andrews said once a site has been selected, SA Water should be in a position to offer all possible affected parties the required insurance for any damages/losses to their businesses.
"There has to be zero risk for any site that is developed to existing industries," she said.
Mr Andrews said he was able to inform Ms Game about the situation during her visit to Port Lincoln on July 21, and he asked her to talk to Minister Susan Close about possible federal government water security funding.
"I understand there is $3 billion dollars of federal funding that goes towards water security for Australia for this current financial year," Mr Andrews said.
"That is the only reason that SA Water proposed to put it at Billy Lights Point was is because of the development cost, they have made this very clear that this was the basis."
Mr Andrews said SA Water engaged SARDI to assist in collecting data of tides and water movement within the bays.
"The chief scientist for SARDI spoke to a group of fishing / aquaculture farmers as well SA Water management," Mr Andrews said.
"The chief clearly stated that: 'if you asked me where to locate a desalination plant I would tell you not in the bays.
"Billy Lights will cost approx. $200-250 million and Sleaford might cost $350-400(million) - there is that extra difference between the two.
"There has been a sub-committee formed for the site selection group including Port Lincoln Mayor Brad Flaherty and they are out there assessing potential ways of financing the shortfall because SA Water said it has only got so much that they can spend. The group is working hard to find another $100 million so that the EP can have ongoing water security in a location other than aquaculture zone."
