'Share on Eyre' Winter Drive organisers extend campaign as donations continue to roll in

By Lachlan Smith
Updated July 25 2022 - 5:34am, first published 12:00am
Radio Station Magic 899 manager Darren Allard with all the donated items so far for the 'Share on Eyre' Winter Drive campaign. Picture Lachlan Smith.

Radio Station Magic 899 and West Coast Youth have extended its Share on Eyre Winter Drive campaign, as donations to the cause have filled up 30 of the 40 donation bins.

