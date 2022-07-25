Radio Station Magic 899 and West Coast Youth have extended its Share on Eyre Winter Drive campaign, as donations to the cause have filled up 30 of the 40 donation bins.
The campaign is designed to work to help families doing it tough - the campaign is in its second consecutive year. The original closing of the campaign was set for July 22, and organisers have extended it to Friday August 5.
Both organisations are calling out for donations of winter clothing and blankets as well as non perishable goods and household items - the campaign was originally set to run for four weeks.
Sponsors this year have included Bear Express, Bendigo Bank, Drakes Supermarket and Priceline.
Radio Magic 899 station manager Darren Allard said many people have been buying items brand new off the shelf and putting it into the donation bins.
"That is fantastic on the clothing side - we are going pretty well with the non perishables," Mr Allard said.
"West Coast Youth are in desperate need to be able to supply their families with more non-perishables - If people would like to donate more non perishables that would be fantastic."
Mr Allard said people can drop their donations off at the station, West Coast Youth, Priceline, Drakes or at the Bendigo Bank branches in Port Lincoln, Tumby Bay, Cummins.
"It has been a really fantastic response from the public so far - families who are really struggling with the prices, the inflation at the moment and the cost of living are struggling to put food on the table for their families," Mr Allard said.
Mr Allard said the team will organise to have a Bedford van travel to all the local towns involved including Cummins and Tumby Bay to collect the donations.
"From there they will take them to West Coast Youth - they will then go through all the clothing and donations and put them into age categories," Mr Allard said.
"Then they will target families they know are most needing first and invite them in to take what they need before visiting families who are a little bit more reluctant to come along and accept the offer as they will approach them and give them donations," Mr Allard said.
West Coast Youth chief executive Narelle Biddell said her team will likely sort through and distribute the items from its Youth Hub behind the cinema - she said the campaign was extremely important, and how the non-perishables can make a significant difference to family's lives, which includes the chance to be able to prepare a hot meal at home.
"That can at times bring some dignity and it just gives that sense of well being - it is amazing what you can make from non perishable items," Ms Biddell said.
"Also within the non perishables are any toiletries as well for those sleeping rough who may not have access to toiletries or they may not be affordable to them."
Ms Biddell said warm clothing and blankets were imperative donations for people in difficult circumstances.
"Electricity prices are increasing and a lot of people cannot afford to turn the heaters on," Ms Biddell said. "Having an extra blanket to keep you warm at night is important.
