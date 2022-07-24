If you have delicious goodies or fantastic products, the Yallunda Flat Show committee would love to hear from you about booking a site at the upcoming show in October.
The Yallunda Flat Show is in its 107th year, and organisers are calling out to local businesses and community groups to feature on the day at the Yallunda Flat Showgrounds.
The show will be held on the long weekend this year on Monday October 3, and organisers have a firm focus on making the event family friendly with something for all ages.
Orgnaiser Stacey Leech said the committee will aim to provide as much free entertainment as possible for children, and work to ensure families have a fun-filled day.
"Being one of the largest country shows on the Lower Eyre Peninsula, we can easily see over 3000 people through the gates on the day, especially if it is really nice weather," Ms Leech said.
"This year we will have everything from Sheep Dog Demonstrations by Tyrina Kelpies, Jumping Castles from Whyalla, Wild on Eyre will be back with all his awesome animals and we will even have a visiting Ventriloquist."
Ms Leech said local band 'Liquid Lunch' would perform throughout the day, and that other entertainment is set to include horse events, a show and shine car comp and shearing competitions for the adults.
"We love to promote local produce, products and catering businesses too, and are on the lookout for anyone wanting to run a food or coffee stall or perhaps have handmade items or goods to sell to our large crowd," Ms Leech said.
People can contact Kim on 0408890539 or yallundaflatshow@gmail.com about filling out a site application form.
Local artist James Pedler will have his work feature on the front cover of the show's program book - the original artwork was painted last year by Mr Pedler at the Yallanda Flat showgrounds.
