Organisers of Yallanda Flat Show welcoming more stalls to sign up to 107th event

Updated July 25 2022 - 5:59am, first published July 24 2022 - 11:30pm
Organisers of the Yallanda Flat Show are welcoming more local stalls to book a site at the 107th annual event - this mural by local artist James Pedler will be used on the cover of the show book this year.

If you have delicious goodies or fantastic products, the Yallunda Flat Show committee would love to hear from you about booking a site at the upcoming show in October.

