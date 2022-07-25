Port Lincoln Times

Local artist Rebecca Palmer depicts landscapes throughout the region

By Lachlan Smith
Updated July 26 2022 - 12:26am, first published July 25 2022 - 11:30pm
Local artist from Cummins will be featuring her landscape artwork depicting the local region at a South Australian Living Artist Festival event in the Ungarra Community Hall. Pictures supplied.

Local artist from Cummins Rebecca Palmer will be featuring her landscape artwork depicting the local region at a South Australian Living Artist Festival event in the Ungarra Community Hall.

Local News

