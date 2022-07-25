Local artist from Cummins Rebecca Palmer will be featuring her landscape artwork depicting the local region at a South Australian Living Artist Festival event in the Ungarra Community Hall.
The opening of the exhibition will be on Sunday July 31 from 3pm-5pm. Entry into the hall is $10 per person and children under five years old are free - afternoon tea is included.
Advertisement
All of Mrs Palmer's artwork will be on sale, and Live music during the opening event will feature local musicians Dave Pearson as well as Miriam and Jordan Telfer from the band 'Gospel Bluegrass Revival Australia.'
SALA is in its 25th year, with exhibits featuring across South Australia throughout the month of August.
Mrs Palmer is the sole artist to feature in this year's exhibit in Ungarra, and the theme of the exhibit will be labelled 'What's your View?' - each exhibit across the state has its own theme.
Following the opening, people will be able to see the display throughout the month of August during the community cafe opening hours in the community hall.
The opening hours are Mondays from 12pm to 2:30pm, and Fridays from 9:30am to 11:30am - the community cafe is run by volunteers and all the profits go back into local community groups.
Mrs Palmer came up with the theme for the exhibit - she said this is a play on words with the artwork being displayed.
"The art work is looking at the physical view that we have on the Eyre Peninsula with the landscapes, the gumtrees, the tree bark," Mrs Palmer said.
"There will also be a couple of abstract pieces reflecting on how our experiences in life shape us internally to affect the way that we see things as well as the physical world."
Mrs Palmer said this is the first SALA event to be held in the Ungarra Hall - after moving to Cummins with her young family three months ago, she had suggested the idea of having an exhibit to locals.
"I felt really inspired by the area there driving my daughter to school everyday - the locals are very excited," Mrs Palmer said.
"It might be one of many for the future because they are getting new railings installed."
Mrs Palmer said she has used abstract acrylic to create her landscape pieces - she said the theme for this year's exhibit has also been based on her love for the local countryside.
"People would ask me if I was sick of driving to Ungarra yet and I would say no because I really like the view of the country side," Mrs Palmer said.
"I grew up in the country as a kid and moving to Cummins from Adelaide was just like being back home."
Mrs Palmer said most of her landscapes for the exhibit are based further inland of the Eyre Peninsula, which will include towns such as Edillilie, Cummins, Tumby Bay and Ungarra.
"I have painted a portrait of the Port Lincoln parrot - it is a very brightly coloured in blue, yellow and green," Mrs Palmer said.
Advertisement
Organisers encourage people to purchase their tickets before the event to give them an idea of numbers, although tickets will be available to purchase at the door.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.