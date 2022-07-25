Marble Range had a 92 point win over Wayback at Wangary Oval.
The Magpies got off to a good start as the team kicked seven goals four in the first term, and kept Wayback to one goal one.
Advertisement
Marble Range piled on four goals three in the second, and kept Wayback to one goal two for the second term - the scores at half time were 11.7 to 2.3.
The Magpies kept the Demons goalless in the third term, and kicked five goals two for the quarter - the scores at three quarter time were 16.9 to 2.4.
Marble Range continued to pile on the goals in the fourth, as the team kicked three goals three - the Demons hit the scoreboard in the final term as the team kicked three goals. The final scores were 19.12 to 5.4.
Best players for Marble Range were Jed Woolford, Jaxon Bennett, Tynan Keeley, Jordan Clements and Josh Slade.
Marble Range highest goalkickers included Keeley who finished with seven goals to his name, Woolford who had four and Glen Schreiber who kicked two.
Bennett, Billy Byass, Jeb Casanova and Kyle Castley each had one.
Best players for Wayback were Isaac Grima, William Combe, Anthony Ianniello, James Blewit and Bailey Fraser.
Archie Aldridge and Jonty Seal had two each, while Blewit finished with one.
Mallee Park had a big win over the Boston on Saturday at Poole Oval, as they defeated the Tigers by 70 points.
It started off as a close match, as the Tigers took the lead in the first term. Boston kicked four goals one to the Peckers three goals three by the first break.
The Peckers gained momentum in the second to take back the lead, as the team kicked another three goals five to Boston's one goal two - the scored at half time were 5.3 to 6.8.
Mallee Park kicked away in the third and kept Boston scoreless, as the Peckers eight goals six for the term. Boston had two minor scores for the quarter - the scores at three quarter time were 5.5 to 14.14.
The Peckers piled on another three goals two in the fourth - The Tigers had one two goals two for the term - the final scores were 7.6 to 17.16.
The Peckers best players were Daniel Kartinyeri, Kaithule Williams, Jayden Roderick, Raheem Betts and Tyrone Miller Warren.
Williams finished with four for the game, while Jamilah Betts-Wanganeen, David Dudley, Graham Johncock, Craig Miller-Kropinyeri each had two.
Other goal kickers included Miller Warren, Jamaine Abrahamson Davey, Matthew Johncock, Daniel Kartinyeri and Malcolm Miller who each had one.
Best Players for Boston were Michael Paech, Dale Bache, Tynan Hill and Christian Dorward. Callum Binder kicked three for the Tigers - other goal scorers included Dale Bache, Tynan Hill, James Neale and Thomas Schumann who each had one.
Advertisement
Tasman defeated Lincoln South by 20 points at Centenary Oval on Saturday.
The Roosters got off to a good start, as the team kicked three goals two to the Eagles one goal for the term. Tasman piled on another five goals one to Lincoln South's three goals one in the second - the scores at half time were 4.1 to 8.3.
The Roosters kept South to one goal four in the third, as Tasman kicked three goals by the three quarter time siren - the scores at the final break were 5.5 to 11.3.
Tasman kicked one goal one during the last quarter, and the Eagles added another three goals three by the final siren - the final scores were 8.8 to 12.4.
Tasman's best players were Jacob Stoll, Bradley Masters, Tyson Jenner, Dylan Smith and George Wilks.
Brent Harris had three goals for the Roosters, while Ben Daniels, Jack Parsons and Josh Seal had two each. Wilks, Toby Casanova and Justin Thompson had one each.
Advertisement
Best players for Lincoln South were Luke Wilkins, Brodie Drewitt, Aiden Baker, Archer van Doorn and Latrelle Sumner.
Drewitt and Waylon Miller kicked two each for South, while Cody Duncan, Connor Madden, Jack Ramsey and Tom Oosterholt each had one.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.