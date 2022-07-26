Port Lincoln netball action photos, results from July 23 | GALLERY

PORT LINCOLN NETBALL ASSOCIATION RESULTS
July 23, 2022
A1
Waybacks 49 def Boston 37
Wanilla Rangers 41 def Imperials 37
A1 Res
Waybacks 53 def Wanilla Rangers 42
Imperials 47 def Boston 27
A2
Waybacks 40 def Wanilla Rangers Team 1 39
Wanilla Rangers Team 2 47 def Imperials 41
Boston 53 def St Mary's 25
A2 Res
Boston 61 def Wanilla Rangers Team 1 30
Storm T1 51 def Storm T2 33
Wanilla Rangers Team 2 46 def St Mary's 31
Waybacks 59 def Imperials 54
A3
Storm T1 49 def Storm T2 39
St Mary's 52 def Wanilla Rangers Team 1 28
Wanilla Rangers Team 2 64 def Waybacks 10
15/U Div 1
Boston 38 def Waybacks 36
Imperials 64 def Wanilla Rangers 13
15/U Div 2
Boston 39 def Imperials 30
Ravendale Storm 47 def St Mary's 16
Waybacks 34 def Wanilla Rangers 10
13/U Div 1
Wanilla Rangers 45 def Boston 9
Waybacks 52 def St Mary's 11
13/U Div 2
Wanilla Rangers 14 def Boston Team 1 11
Waybacks 23 def St Mary's 7
Ravendale Storm 39 def Boston Team 2 14
11/U Div 1
Wayback - Team 1 17 def Ravendale Storm 9
Imperials 28 def St Mary's 9
Wayback - Team 2 20 def Wanilla Rangers 14
11/U Div 2
Waybacks 13 def St Mary's 1
Wanilla Rangers 9 def Boston 7
9/U Div 1
Wanilla Rangers 18 def Boston 0
Imperials 14 def Waybacks 4
9/U Div 2
Boston 12 def St Mary's 1
Imperials 7 def Ravendale Storm 2
Wanilla Rangers 11 def Waybacks 1
