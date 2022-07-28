The 110km/hr speed limit along Western Approach Road is causing concern for businesses and residents within the area.
Road users are calling on the state government to take further safety measures - this has included lowering the speed to 80 km/hr.
Member for Flinders Sam Telfer has supported these concerns and he has written to Transport Minister Tom Koutsantonis about taking action around improving safety to this area.
Mr Telfer is encouraging locals who share this view to contact the minister - he said this section of the road near the entrance into Port Lincoln has built up into a busy industrial area.
"We see a speed limit of 110km/h coming in but movements of heavy grain trucks and other heavy industrial vehicles means that there is slow moving vehicles converging with fast moving vehicles," Mr Telfer said.
"It makes for a dangerous situation and I am calling on the state government along with other businesses along this way to lower the speed limit down to 80km/h so it is a safer environment to be moving."
Mr Telfer said there were a number of intersections and business entrances on this section of the road, and that was only going to increase as the industrial area continues to build.
"It will create a safer environment and that is why businesses and the individuals that live along this road are calling for the state government to make this change," Mr Telfer said.
"We have seen overtime overtaking lanes being put in which is making for a safer environment but we still have the conversions of slow moving and fast moving vehicles, heavy vehicles and domestic vehicles all in the same spot."
Mr Telfer said the current situation is an accident waiting to happen.
"We do not want to see the point where something happens and a life is lost when we can put measures in place to stop it," Mr Telfer said.
"I have also asked the minister that the intersection along this area gets considered as well...these sorts of works are vital to your safety."
Mr Telfer said he had had similar feedback from people within the city who use this road - he said a change to 80km/h would make minimal time difference to one's journey into the city.
"It is a measure that is common sense and I hope that it gets put in place," Mr Telfer said.
Mr Telfer is urging constituents to contact the Flinders Electorate Office should they require assistance in writing to the Minister.
