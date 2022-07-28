Port Lincoln Times

Community Groups celebrate Christmas in July and support maintaining historic halls

Updated July 28 2022 - 5:46am, first published 12:30am
The Lipson Progress and Halls Association Inc. together with the Lipson 'Just Love to Dance' group, hosted an Christmas in July fundraising event, which supported the Maintenance of the Historic Halls.

