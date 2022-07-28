The Lipson Progress and Halls Association Inc. together with the Lipson 'Just Love to Dance' group, hosted an Christmas in July fundraising event, which supported the Maintenance of the Historic Halls.
The cool, wintery weather was no deterrence for those who explored the treasures of the markets, tasting the delights of hot pastries, sausage sizzle and drinks.
Two very enthusiastic super heroes, Maddox and Henley were excited to receive the best dressed super heroes, loving their prizes of toys, games, books and gift card.
The dancers embraced and dressed in the Christmas theme and had no problem keeping warm with a non- stop line-dancing, rock n' roll, ballroom and Latin dancing throughout the afternoon.
Dance enthusiasts travelled from Coffin Bay, Port Lincoln, Cleve, Arno Bay, Port Neill to dance with the local dancers, enjoying the fun and friendships and DJ Mike's music.
In true community spirit, the Lipson Progress Association volunteers, did themselves proud, catering with an amazing traditional Hot Xmas Dinner and all the trimmings.
The 3-course meal, started with Yvonne's pumpkin soup, turkey, ham, pork and vegies, followed by our local 'Dot Brougham's Christmas pudding.'
Not only did Dot shared her recipe, but with help from her son Trevor, they made it for Lipson's special fundraiser.
As if it couldn't get better...it did! The atmosphere was perfect, the open fire kept everyone cozy, and the smiles were radiant when tasting the hot mead and eggnog drinks.
The raffle draw was conducted by Ros Harrowfield and Mike Bradford. To all who bought and sold tickets and the generosity of the raffle donors, your generosity is sincerely appreciated.
Lipson raffle winners were:
Bob Gibbes - Faye LeBrun - Jeanette Pugsley - Luci Legge - Jodie Demaagd
Evanjeline Roberts - Ros Harrowfield - Ken Talbot-Smith - Jo Gorman
Teresa Copland - Sally Richardson
The Lipson Progress Association, whilst being a small group, has a passion and enthusiasm that is infectious in preserving the heritage of the township.
The glowing and positives reviews following the Xmas in July is evidence of this. It takes a team effort for success.
Lipson Progress, congratulations on your successful fundraising event. - "Bev Bradford"
Saturday November 12, Lipson will be alive with activities as it celebrates 150 years of the Lipson Township.
Past and Present residents of Lipson, together with visitors are urged to support and celebrate this Sesquicentenary event.
Planned events include produce stalls, sheaf tossing, fashions through the ages, tractors new and old, horse events, cricket, food and fun for all ages.
Saturday night will see the activities continue with a cabaret and live music by 'The Just Mates' band.
Let us make it another night to remember and put it in the book of memories. Contact Lizzie Dodd for more information: 0439 823 307
