Tim Glover and Eddie Ward from Ramsey Brothers reflected on the origins of the Eyre Peninsula Field Days, and how the event had changed over the years, even its location.
Mr Ward has been working with the company for the past 53 years - he said the first field days were not held on the site it is now.
"It was on the eastern side of the town on Sims farm - a guy by the name of Gordon Sims died and left the farm to the Cleve Area School as a training centre," Eddie said.
"It was out there for two or three years and then we shifted out to the site that it is on now."
Mr Ward said the focus of the field days during its early years was more around the agricultural industry.
"Today it is far from that - the whole focus was on machinery previously like tractors, headers and tillage - now it includes lifestyle items," Mr Ward said.
Mr Glover said even after all the changes within the field days, it continues to serve a similar purpose, as it gives businesses at the event the opportunity to catch up with customers.
"There certainly has been a technology march but for us it is about having the face to face conversations, physically shaking someone's hand and having that communication," Mr Glover said.
Mr Ward said the Ramsey Brothers used to demonstrate how their products operate at the field days to its customers, which included the workings of tractors and tillage.
"Today there is no demonstrations - more occupational health and safety regulations have come in and it has become too difficult," Mr Ward said.
"You need a fair bit of ground to do the demonstrations...we do not have the room to be able to demonstrate any more with more people on site."
Mr Glover said Ramsey Brothers had transitioned into more of a static display.
"When you have grown to the size that we have, it is a massive undertaking to get those displays and get our display to the field days," Mr Glover said.
"We have a barista in our tent for people to come in and catch up with us and have that cup of coffee."
Mr Glover said Ramsey Brothers are always introducing new products at the field days each year, and the company invite their customers to have a discussion with them around machinery requirements and anything that is on their change over list.
Mr Ward said when Ramsey Brothers were first setting up for their first lot of field days, the company only had two branches, which has grown to seven throughout South Australia - these places include Cleve, Cummins, Kimba, Wudinna Riverton, Murray Bridge and Adelaide.
"We would have only had a dozen staff then now we have over 100," Mr Ward said.
Ramsey Brothers began in 1950, as the two brothers from Cleve in Fred and Lloyd Ramsey believed there was an opportunity to serve the farming community of the west coast.
Mr Ward has fulfilled a variety of roles during his time with the company, starting out in the spare parts department and transitioning into roles in administration and management.
Mr Ward is connected to the Ramsey family through his wife Ann who is a daughter of Lloyd's - he said Ramsey Brothers was originally set up as a furniture and electrical store with a general store and service station attached.
"Power was coming through the district and everyone needed a fridge or a washing machine," Mr Ward said.
"That was one side of the business and the other side we were fuel distributors for Mobil for about 40 plus years but we do not do that anymore."
Mr Ward said there was healthy competition within Cleve between businesses selling similar products.
"It was an interesting time but with the power coming through a lot of the area it was a new world," he said.
"Going from kerosene fridges and handwashing machines to electrics - it was a bit different."
Mr Glover said the Ramsey Brothers had a simple vision about how they wanted to operate to begin with.
"The vision back then when they started it was literally to serve and to look after the farming communities of the Eyre Peninsula" Mr Glover said.
"I think the only thing that has changed in that vision is that we have widened our footprint ultimately our vision is just to do that now - we want to serve the farming communities of South Australia effectively."
