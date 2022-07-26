Knights, Masters too good in Port Lincoln Soccer Association matches | JULY 24

Lincoln Knights and South Coast kicked off the early match with light drizzle and a light northerly breeze greeting players making for good conditions to play a slick possession game.
Knights had most of the possession and territory in the first twenty minutes.
Down the left-hand side Charlie Price and Ethan Franklin were combining well but limited goal scoring opportunities came.
The closest Knights came to score was from a well-directed header from Ramoni which was well saved by Murray low to his left.
For South Coast both Peter Sturman and Garnaut were giving South Coast an outlet up front.
Pearce continues his good form in senior ranks and was becoming South Coast's biggest threat to the Knights defence.
Pearce hit a dipping shot bouncing just in front of Henry Price at his near post forcing the Knights keeper to concede a corner with good technique.
Soon to follow was Valdes having half a chance but the scuffed shot because of pressure from Jhajj, saw South Coast have a good period of play and get back into the game.
Tackles were willing, Ford fouling Charlie Price saw him yellow carded for the reckless challenge, whilst Wilson at full back made a decisive tackle.
Ingerson brought out the best in Henry Price with a shot bound for the far post was blocked by Price's outthrust right leg.
Pearce made a fine solo run with pressure from Will Franklin but was able to hold the ball and his shot skidded past the far post with Price coming off his line fiercely to narrow the angles.
Several substitutions from both sides later in the half, Frears and Susan Hennell for Knights and Mark and Jasper Panizzolo for South Coast, couldn't break the deadlock and the teams went to the sheds at nil all.
The second half opened much like the first half with Knights reasserting their dominance, though the ball was often more in the air and not along the ground as the northerly strengthened.
McCouaig had South Coast's first chance of the second half when the ball came to him just outside the Knight's box, but his placement was awry.
At the other end Hagaria's run with and without the ball was becoming a key issue, Hess having to cut out a dangerous cross and soon after blocking a Hagaria shot.
Price who is a threat with his shots from direct free kicks fancied his chances from 30 metres out, his shot over the four-man wall and with following wind dipped down and Murray reacted well to tip the ball around his right post.
South Coast's defence had held on resolutely for the first 15 minutes of the second half until Price with a pacy run down the right got him to the goal line before cutting the ball back into that man Hagaria who had a simple tap in with Murray having to cover his near post.
South Coast in a sign of them turning to youth had Pearce and Jasper Panizzolo playing on their wings. A McCouaig cross from a free kick had Henry Price clearing the ball with fists above players, Ramoni feeling his keeper's knees to the small of his back.
The Knight's however weren't done with, and a Price corner was clinically finished by a volley from Ramoni on the outside of his right boot to double the score.
Soon after an interchange between Price to Hagaria and back to Price for a tap in goal and the Knights were 3 goals up.
A misunderstanding and slight hesitation between two very good South Coast players, Hess and Murray allowed Hagaria to pounce and slide his shot underneath the keeper for a fourth goal.
A play between Peter Sturman, Pearce and Ingerson in a rare attacking foray for South Coast late in the game had Ingerson fire high over the cross bar.
Best for South Coast not surprisingly was Pas Hess in the heart of defence, whilst for Knights the consistent goal scoring threats of Meek Hagaria and Charlie Price caught the eye of all.
The second game of the day was between Lincoln City Raiders and Sekol Masters.
Masters were fielding their strongest side of the year and almost from the off had the jump on Raiders with a couple of early shots.
The midfield battles between the two teams were fantastic during the first half as both teams built up well and had some great shots on goal with Rohan Mallard coming close to scoring for Raiders with a thunderous effort only to be saved by Masters keeper Johnis Parthenis.
The first half ended at 0-0.
When the second half kicked off masters looked to put the foot down and created some great chances through Kolega, Sheldon and Turkmen.
Raiders won a penalty after Jye Nixon was taken down inside the box but couldn't put it away and Masters made them pay with 2 quick goals to run out 2-0 winners
Congratulations to both teams who played some fantastic football in some freezing conditions.
Best players: Matt Fagan (Masters), Fil Fiore (Raiders), Kerren Hall (Masters)
PLSA results, July 24
Under 9:
Lincoln Knights 3 versus South Coast 1
Goal scorers: LK Oscar Franklin 3; SC Lucas Monfries.
Lincoln City Raiders 6 versus SEKOL Masters 0
Goal scorers: LCR Archer Williams 2, Hudson Barr 2, Aston Castley, Jagger Mallard.
Under 11:
Lincoln Knights 0 versus South Coast 9
Goal scorers: SC Patrick Cochrane 6, Harrison McEvoy 2, Brody Rawles.
Lincoln City Raiders 5 versus SEKOL Masters 0
Goal scorers: LCR Brandyn Spriggs 4, Nixon McKie.
Under 13:
Lincoln Knights 2 versus South Coast 6
Goal scorers: LK Connall Cochrane 2; SC Harry Butterworth 4, Connor Jacobs 2.
Best players: Harry Butterworth SC, Connall Cochrane LK, Daniel Hennell LK
Lincoln City Raiders 2 versus SEKOL Masters 4
Goal scorers: LCR Will Fraser 2; SM Finn Miletic 2, Beau Ives, Will Van-Riet.
Best players: Finn Miletic SM, Will Fraser LCR, Beau Ives SM.
Under 16:
Lincoln Knights 5 versus South Coast 2
Goal scorers: LK Ethan Franklin 4, Luke Hennell; SC Luke Pearce 2.
Best players: Luke Hennell LK, Jasper Panizzolo SC, Cohbin Oestmann LK.
Lincoln City Raiders 0 versus SEKOL Masters 5
Goal scorers: SM Cian Turner 3, Oscar Hamilton-Reid, Sam Lydeamore.
Best players: Charley McGlashan LCR, Cian Turner SM, Sam Lydeamore SM.
Senior A:
Lincoln Knights 4 versus South Coast 0
Goal scorers: LK Meek Hagaria 2, Charlie Price, Francis Ramoni.
Best players: Meek Hagaria LK, Pascal Hess SC, Charlie Price LK.
Lincoln City Raiders 0 versus SEKOL Masters 2
Goal scorers: SM Matt Fagan, Adam Sheldon.
Best players: Matt Fagan SM, Fillipo Fiore LCR, Kerren Hall SM.
