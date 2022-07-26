West Coast swimmers make a splash at State Championships

West Coast swimmers celebrated their achievements at the recent South Australia State Short Course Championships, held from the July 9-13, 2022 at the SA Aquatic and Leisure Centre in Adelaide.
Seven swimmers represented the club, with many making age group finals (top 10) and setting new personal best efforts.
Advertisement
Cohbin Oestmann (13) swam a brilliant 400m Individual Medley to medal in 3rd place (12/13 boys).
His 5.29.15 was a 16.58 second personal best performance.
Seeded as first South Australian after his heat swim in the 200 Backstroke (2.31.72), Cohbin unfortunately had a slip on his final start and was disqualified (DQ).
His time prior to DQ was a 2.28 and is a great indicator that National Age Qualifying is an achievable goal.
Cohbin cracked the 30 second barrier on his 50m freestyle with an awesome heat swim of 29.60 and dropped 1.29 seconds to record a 1.04.48 in the 100m event.
He finished in 10th place in the 50m backstroke (33.26), 6th in the 100m backstroke (1.09.50), 9th in the 100m butterfly (1.13.68), 7th in the 100m breastroke (1.24.57 - heats) and 9th in the 200 individual medley (2.36.59 - heats).
With a huge program of 13 events over the four days, Cohbin also achieved time improvements in the 100 IM (1.14.41 - 15th) and 200m freestyle 2.20.40 (13th) and a near personal best finish in the 50m butterfly (+0.02, 33.82)
Beau Hood (13) swam an excellent 50m backstroke setting a new personal best of 36.69 seconds.
Beau did the same in the 100m individual medley to finish in 1.21.57 (24th) and the 100m backstroke to drop 2.97 seconds (1.18.43 for 16th).
Beau's best performance was in the 200m backstroke, with a 5.81 second drop to record a 2.46.09 (11th and first reserve for the final).
He was super pumped for his last event; the 50m freestyle and executed his race well, dropping to 30.36 seconds and placing 18th.
Romey Larwood (11) scored herself three finals at these State Championships.
She swam an excellent 50m backstroke to finish 9th (37.25).
Romey scored a silver junior excellence time in the 200m individual medley heats with a 2.53.22 (-25.11 seconds) and just went marginally slower in the finals (2.53.49) to finish 9th.
She swam a strong 100m Freestyle (1.11.41) and an excellent 100m Individual Medley for a 7.64 second personal best of 1.23.70 (16th).
Romey backed up with an awesome race in the 50m Butterfly of 36.56 (16th).
Competing at his first State Championships, Tyrell Nemeth-Ford (11) was thrilled to make top 10 rankings across a broad range of events.
Advertisement
On Day 1, Tyrell set two new personal best times in both the 50m Backstroke (39.90 - 10th) and 100m Freestyle 1.10.73 (8th).
Backing this up on Day 2, he grabbed a finals berth in the 100 individual medley (1.25.29 - 7th), 100 backstroke (1.26.73 - 9th) and 50 butterfly (37.15 - 10th).
Tyrell smashed his 200m freestyle personal best with a 17 second drop to a 2.33.71 for 7th.
He was first reserve for the 50m breastroke (46.08) and swam a cracker 100m butterfly for - 8.82 to finish 7th (1.27.75) Tyrell lifted for the final day and grabbed a 6 second personal best in the 200m individual medley 3.01.08 (6th).
Rallying for the 50m freestyle, Tyrell dropped more time for a 31.95 and backed this up with a 32.01 in the final to hold onto his 6th place.
Incredible effort and team spirit and Tyrell was our team's highest point scorer with 33 points.
Advertisement
Toby Harris (12) narrowly missed finals in his 50m Backstroke finishing in 36.88 (13th overall).
He swam a great 100m Individual Medley for 9th, with a time of 1.17.46.
Toby recorded personal best swims in the 100 Backstroke (1.19.78 - 11th) and 50m Butterfly (36.54 - 15th).
He was first reserve (11th) in the final of the 50m Breastroke with a personal best swim in the heats of 41.74 (-1.66).
oby's determination shone through in the 100m breastroke, dropping 4.31 in the heats to record a 1.29.50, putting him ranked 8th going into the final.
He dropped more time in the final for a 1.28.54, jumping two places to finish 6th, with 5th place only .1 of a second in front.
Advertisement
Toby's explosiveness off the starting blocks has improved remarkably and was a critical success factor in him dropping 1.85 seconds to record 31.93 for 18th on his 50m Freestyle.
Great racing at these championships from Lucy and Tori Siviour (13).
Lucy knocked .72 off from her 50m Breastroke for a 44.08 (23rd), whilst Tori smashed her 50m Breastroke personal best by 1.34 seconds for a 43.47 (21st).
In the 100m Breastroke event, Tori dropped 3.87 seconds to finish in 21st position (1.35.32) and Lucy dropped a similar fraction of time to finish just behind her in 22nd (1.35.91).
Rebecca Wood (15) progressed through to the age final of the 50m Breastroke finishing 9th (41.10) for an overall time improvement of 1.41 seconds.
She swam finals in the 100m Breastroke, following a 3.33 second personal best effort of 1.29.36 in the heats.
Advertisement
She finished in overall 10th.
Teah Giles (14) was smack on personal best in her 100m breastroke race recording a 1.29.53 placing her in 17th position at this meet.
She also posted a 41.36 in the 50m breastroke event which was a .57 improvement to finish 23rd.
Swimmers engage in regular pool training at the Port Lincoln Leisure Centre.
As they progress in the sport they are also able to take advantage of the excellent gym and personal training support offered as part of the YMCA's Youth Membership.
All enquiries can be directed though the club's email address westcoastswimming@gmail.com
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.