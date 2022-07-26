Port Lincoln Golf Course now fully irrigated automatically

July 23
Port Lincoln Tugs sponsored Saturday's Stroke competition, the first round of the Men's Club Championships.
There were 84 men and eighteen women playing, including seven visitors from Royal Adelaide and Kadina Golf Clubs.
The men's winner in A Grade was James Blewit with 71 nett from Taylor Ford on 73.
Don Henson won B Grade with 66 from James Fuss on 68, and Graeme Parker took out C Grade with 70 from Tim Pobke on 71.
Rundowns went to Tony Dragun 68, Ben Jaensch and Todd George 70, Grant Woods, Corey Stephens and Trevor Durdin on 73 and Daniel Brown on 74.
Kay Freeth won the Women's division with 38 Stableford points from Reeta Devi on 34, who also birdied the 18th hole.
Nearest the pin winners were Chris Baird, Trevor Durdin, Don Henson, Ben Sellen, Adam Sullivan and Gavin Cheriton.
There were a total of 12 players who birdied par three holes, too numerous to mention, and collectively they won as much from the Club as the winners of their respective divisions.
July 21
A Stableford competition was played by 18 women, sponsored by Port Lincoln Tugs.
There were three visitors from Royal Adelaide, who said that this was the best presented country course they have recently played.
July 20
Wednesday 's Men's Stableford competition, sponsored by Port Lincoln Tugs, had 58 entries, including three from Kadina and Coffin Bay Clubs.
Low scores were the order of the day. The A Grade winner was Jake Murray with 35 points from Boris Kovacic who materialised from nowhere to win C Grade with 33 from Leon Newman on 31.
NTP Winners were Chas Chambers, Ben Sellen, Dave Sargent, Rick Kolega, Clint Scharfe and Chris Brooks, with par-three birdies won by Chris Brooks and Ben Sellen.
July 19
Not a competition day, but the Club's Course Superintendent hosted the course volunteers to a "day on the greens", together with meals and refreshments, to celebrate the completion of the in-ground automatic watering system on the course.
A photograph of players is attached and names will be provided if time permits.
July 18
Port Lincoln hosted the third round of the Lower EP Pennants, Coffin Bay won all their matches and lead the competition.
July 17
Sunday heralded a cold rainy day with only eleven hardy entrants for the mixed stableford competition.
The winner was Ally Russell with 31 points from Deb Sykes on 29, counting out Josh Humphries.
