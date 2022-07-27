Port Lincoln Times

Incorrect information received from Ceduna residents for census could impact council

July 27 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ceduna Mayor Perry Will outlined why there has been a population drop of up to 1288 in the recent census results, and how this could impact council. Picture file.

Uncollected census papers and incorrectly filled out census forms may be at the heart of a possible Ceduna population drop of up to 1288, which could impact the council's grant applications.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.