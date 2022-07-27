Uncollected census papers and incorrectly filled out census forms may be at the heart of a possible Ceduna population drop of up to 1288, which could impact the council's grant applications.
The city officially had 166 fewer occupied residences recorded in the census and a further 371 houses were listed as being "unoccupied".
District Council of Ceduna Mayor Cr Perry Will, however, believes the figures are inaccurate and could impact the grant amounts due to a perceived population drop.
He said paper census forms not being collected, the census website being difficult to use and people being suspicious of the data collection, had led to errors.
Cr Will said if the 537 houses were occupied, this meant that up to 1288 people were not counted based on the average occupancy rate of 2.4 people a household in South Australia.
"I think what has actually happened there is people have not had anyone come back and pick up the census," Cr Will said.
"After the census I had a number of people ask when are they coming back to pick it up because most of the people there I think still have done it from the paper and not online."
"I think the issue of why there are less residents is because they never came back and picked up the census and people just put them in the bin."
He said the residents who failed to return their forms would not have their addresses registered in the census.
Cr Will said people were hesitant online to give all their details to the government.
He also believed that 371 residences showing as "unoccupied" could be people not wanting to give their details to the government.
"A lot of people including those connected with Centrelink and the people who deal with the government all the time are very suspicious because of everything they get put on them," Cr Will said.
"They decided that when they go online that they work out among themselves that if you put unoccupied in the top part of it where it asks for your address, somewhere there it asks what type of residence it is.
"If you put unoccupied in there you did not have to fill out the rest of it you could just submit it from there. I think that is what happened.
Cr Will said there was an average of 2.4 people for each residence in South Australia.
"If we multiply that 371 by 2.4, that would be an extra 890 people and if the 166 was there as well, you would add that on - it would be another 398 - which makes 1288 extra people that we should have recorded," Cr Will said.
Cr Will said that when grants were considered the population of an area was taken into account.
"The problem that I have with this is the grants commission are the people that determine these financial assistance grants as they call it," Cr Will said.
"These are their important grants the way that local government get their money from the federal and state government.
"It comes in a number of different things and they are called what we call FAG grants or financial assistance grants.
"The main or the key number that is used in working out your funding is the number of people that you have got living in your district council area."
A Regional Movers Index compiled by the Commonwealth Bank and the Regional Australia Institute recently showed a significant population shift to Ceduna of up to an additional 100 people.
