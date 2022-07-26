The Port Lincoln Art Group has moved out of the ArtEyrea to allow renovations to begin, as members have relocated temporarily to the Nautilus Art Centre.
Members have been moving all their equipment out from ArtEyrea to allow for renovations to begin - the group have plans to move back into ArtEyra once renovations are complete.
The group has been offered the media room at the back of the Nautilus Art Centre by Port Lincoln City Council as a temporary meeting space.
The group will meet and paint each Wednesday from 10am to 3pm and again from 5:30pm to 9pm.
People who are interested in learning more about the group are welcome to attend. In addition, the group will be displaying some work at the Port Lincoln Show on Sunday August 14.
Keep up to date with the Art Group's work via its Facebook and Instagram pages.
