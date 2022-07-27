Advertisement
Toddler fun
Cummins Baby Bounce
Friday July 29, Cummins School Community Library, 9.30am-10am. All welcome.
Sew together
Cea-Side Stitchers
Friday, July 29, Coffin Bay Golf Clubrooms, 9am-12pm , anyone interested in quilting, sewing or needlework is encouraged to go along. Bring your machine or knitting. All welcome.
Come for a ride
Bikes by the Bay
Saturday, July 30, Bikes by the Bay, the group of cyclists meet at the Tumby Bay jetty at 8.30am before taking a casual bike ride in and around Tumby Bay .The group gather after for drinks at the local cafes.
Join movement
Port Lincoln Scout Group
Monday, August 1, Port Lincoln Scout Hall, group sessions with Cubs and Joeys starting from 4.30pm-6pm, followed by Scouts from 6pm-8pm
Life Moments
Pt Lincoln SALA exhibition
Monday, August 1, 'Life Moments' SALA exhibition launch at The Patchwork Pear at 7pm, drinks and nibbles to celebrate artist Elizabeth Williams first solo exhibition as a painter.
MUSIC, STORIES
Mainly Music program
Tuesday, August 2, Port Lincoln Salvation Army, 10am-11.30am, $3 session, for babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers and parents with music, stories, activities, www.mainlymusic.org/new-to-mainly-music
Good read
Book Club at Tumby Bay
Tuesday, August 9, Tumby Bay Library, 28 West Tce, 7pm-8pm, For more information 8688 2471 or tumby.bay@plain.sa.gov.au
Caring, sharing
Creating Connections
Thursday, August 11, 'Axel Stenross Museum' free event for residents of Lower Eyre Peninsula council aged over 55. Bookings essential call 8676 0400.
Market fair
Pt Lincoln Market
Sunday, August 21, Nautilus Theatre, 66 Tasman Terrace, 9am-2pm, great variety of stalls, arts, crafts and much more, new stall holders welcome. Visit https://www.facebook.com/lincolnfamilymarket/
Get outdoors
Lower Eyre Coastcare
Monday, August 29, every last Monday of the month, the association holds a free activity around the coastline of Lower Eyre Peninsula. Visitors are welcome. call Kerryn on 0498 387 961.
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
Send your event to editor.portlincolntimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au before 5pm Wednesday week prior to publication.
