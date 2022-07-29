Port Lincoln Times

Locals encouraged to take part in Port Lincoln show competitions in pavilion

By Lachlan Smith
Updated July 29 2022 - 6:58am, first published 1:02am
It is time to start perfecting your baking, gardening, arts and crafts and other hobbies to enter into the Port Lincoln Show with less than two weeks until showtime.

