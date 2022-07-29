It is time to start perfecting your baking, gardening, arts and crafts and other hobbies to enter into the Port Lincoln Show with less than two weeks until showtime.
The Port Lincoln show society is encouraging locals to get involved in its range of competitions in the pavilion at the show.
The society has also organised a 'Show Hub,' and members are encouraging more locals to get involved with their displays, market stalls and music.
People must enter the competitions before the close off date - the closing dates for each of the competitions have been listed in this year's show book which is available at the Visitor Information Centre and on the show's website.
The competitions range from agricultural type contests involving poultry, pigeons and horses to cookery and cake decorating.
Ages for the competitions range from junior to senior and there is an open hobbies section as well.
People can also enter their flower arrangements and their arts and crafts creations to be judged and be in the running to win great prizes in some of the categories.
The society has also introduced a 'Kids Fancy Dress Up' comp to be judged on the day - children up to 12 years of age can enter with some great prizes to be won.
President Semi Skoljarev said numerous local clubs and community groups are involved in the show with displays and stalls.
"We have got a world class sand sculptor displaying his work and running workshops as well - then you have got Old Macdonald's Farm with the little animals," Mr Skoljarev said.
"Mr Oopy' has been at the show a few times and the Rev it Up Car Racing is pretty cool - that is simulator car racing and four kids can go in at a time.
"Chrissy K and her band will play live plus more performances from other local talent on the day, there is 'Wild on Eyre' who will have his reptiles and then you have got all the side shows."
Mr Skoljarev said the show will be releasing a program with the exact times of all the competitions and when judging will take place - the show book outlines the guidelines for each of the different contests.
"Say you are making scones, you have to use certain ingredients - there are ways that things have to happen with some of these categories," he said.
Mr Skoljarev said the show is shaping up to have something for everyone.
"Now is a really good time for everyone to get their heads around what the competitions will involve on the day and how people can showcase their talent," Mr Skoljarev said.
People can purchase tickets to the show and find out more information at www.portlincolnshow.com.au
