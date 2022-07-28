The annual 2022 SA Variety Bash will involve five local Port Lincoln entrants, as the group will join over 250 others to work to raise funds for children in need.
The Port Lincoln local entrants will include Sandra Lukin, Tony Lukin and Deb White who will be travelling in the car MLC (Runaway Brides). Local official volunteers involved in the event will also include David Ahola and David Oldman.
Drives will hit the road from August 13-20 - This is the 34th year of the Variety Bash, and entrants will start at the Brickworks.
They will travel 2469km around the state and finish in the Barossa Valley, coining the name 'Town to Tannins'.
The entrants will be dressed in their costumes during the event, and the Bash will involve 72 colourful vehicles and 84 official volunteer travelling through regional towns such as Roxby Downs, Glendambo, Ceduna, and Whyalla.
The eight-day event is sponsored this year by Tim Adams Wines/Mr Mick. Organisers are hoping to raise more than $1.5 million (net) for SA kids in need, and bring economic benefit to regional areas of South Australia through supplies, meals and accommodation as well as presenting grant funding throughout the State.
Variety SA chief executive Mark McGill said this is the organisation's flagship event, and that the Variety SA Bash will once again be its major fundraiser - he said the organsation will work to meet the expanding demands of its grants program for children in need in South Australia.
"At its heart, the Variety Bash is simply based on having fun however all involved, particularly our entrants, are acutely aware of the tens of thousands of children from all parts of the State who rely on our fundraising." Mr McGill said.
The SA Bash has raised in excess of $47 million (net) to aim to help South Australian children who are sick, disadvantaged or living with disability over the past 33 years.
Variety SA has recently granted fencing and landscaping valued at $12 600 to a Port Lincoln family of five.
The family has three children; two have been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder and one with global developmental delay.
The grant has funded front fencing to create a safe retreat from the road and landscaping so the children can have a space for outdoor play.
These upgrades hope to encourage the children to join in activities with their parents and siblings.
To learn more or to donate visit: varietysa.org.au.
