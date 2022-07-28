Port Lincoln Times

Local Port Lincoln Variety Bash entrants hoping to raise big in this year's event

Updated July 28 2022 - 4:58am, first published 12:00am
The annual 2022 SA Variety Bash will involve five local Port Lincoln entrants, as the group will join over 250 others to work to raise funds for children in need. Pictures supplied.

