Port Lincoln Times

Bank's community funding forum outlines process behind applying for grants

Updated July 29 2022 - 3:01am, first published July 28 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Community members from local groups and clubs will have the opportunity to apply for funding through the Bendigo Bank's 2022 grants program. Picture Lachlan Smith.

Community members from local groups and clubs will have the opportunity to apply for funding through the Bendigo Bank's 2022 grants program.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.