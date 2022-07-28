Community members from local groups and clubs will have the opportunity to apply for funding through the Bendigo Bank's 2022 grants program.
Around 20 community members gathered at Ravendale Sporting Complex on Monday July 25 for a community funding forum, as they heard from Bendigo Bank about its upcoming 2022 grants program.
Local bank representatives and the Bendigo's Community Enterprise Foundation spoke to attendees about applying to the grants program and what grants would be available to fund their club/community group projects.
Port Lincoln Bendigo Bank chairman Rob Donaldson said the board was eager to inform community groups and clubs to help them prepare for the next round of grants.
"Community Bank encourages a diversity of quality projects for submission," Mr Donaldson said.
"The forum also allowed us to hear from community representatives about their project ideas".
The 2022 Grants round will open on August 5, and project submissions will close on September 5. The successful groups and clubs will be advised by late October.
Projects should help to advance one or more of the priority themes identified by the Community Bank, including:
Community groups and clubs can contact Rebbecca Bruce on 04479 353 62 or plcemarketing@gmail.com for more information. People can also visit bendigobank.com.au/foundation to download the information.
