The new Uni Hub Spencer Gulf in Port Lincoln plans to provide a good alternative for students wanting to study at university but would like to stay in their local area.
Kim Gregory of Student Services said the Uni Hub had recently started a recruitment process for a Campus Coordinator and administration support to support students at it's Port Lincoln University Centre once the build is complete.
Advertisement
The Uni Hub university centre building is set to be complete before the first semester begins in March.
Ms Gregory said once the Uni Hub building is complete, it will aim to serve as a space for university students throughout the region to use the campus-like environment as a study area regardless of what university the student is studying under.
"There will be comfortable spaces, secure Wi-Fi, text books around, coffee and kitchen facilities to utilise," Ms Gregory said.
"We know that there are workforce shortages in certain sectors including nursing, teaching, social work, accounting and engineering - there are lots of industry gaps.
"We partner with some universities including Flinders University and CQUniversity and they deliver online degrees in those discipline areas and then we provide extra additional support to those students."
Ms Gregory said students studying with Uni Hub partner universities would receive additional one on one orientation sessions to prepare them to start their tertiary studies.
"We have an arrangement with our supported courses to apply direct to the university, so most times students do not need to apply through SATAC," Ms Gregory said.
"We have a straight direct entry to those courses - there is extra tutors and tutorial support around those specific degrees. We encourage people to come in and ask us about options, so we can provide clear, simple information."
Ms Gregory said she would visit Port Lincoln regularly to support the local team and continue to meet with students once the Uni Hub is operational.
She said the Campus Coordinator would provide support to the students, and that there was ample opportunity for new students to apply to undertake bridging courses or school based programs to be eligible to apply for university degrees.
"If university was not on your radar because you thought you had to go to Adelaide, there is now a whole world of opportunity that is in front of you," Ms Gregory said.
"You can now get a full degree a full career a professional degree without having to leave. There are options for everyone, even those who did not achieve an ATAR."
Ms Gregory said some students studying courses such as nursing and engineering would need to travel to the Uni Hub close by in Port Pirie so that compulsory residential schools (intensive 3 or 4 day learning sessions) could be delivered face to face.
"The universities are accredited to deliver residential schools in certain sites which provide the appropriate and approved clinical space," Ms Gregory.
Ms Gregory said it was optional to attend the Uni Hub, as students have the option to study at home.
"The Uni Hub will be open for students to access after hours, with access seven days a week from 6am to midnight," Ms Gregory said.
"Students can come and go from there as they please so they can also work study around their employment."
Advertisement
Ms Gregory said students may have to leave the region to undertake placement in different areas depending on the course and placement opportunities available.
"We would encourage students to have a crack at going out of town especially for placement so they can learn in new environments," Ms Gregory said.
Ms Gregory said she would encourage anyone considering studying with the Uni Hub to reach out and ask questions about the options available to them.
Ms Gregory said she had met with Port Lincoln chief executive Matthew Morgan and Manager Economic Development and Tourism Growth Naomi Blacker at the City of Port Lincoln Council on July 27 to discuss the capital works and building upgrade.
"I also caught up with elected member Andrea Broadfoot about the local jobs program...she has been part of the wider group of locals that are supporting the project," Ms Gregory said.
"I was able to meet up with Amanda Coote from Saint Josephs to talk about how we can come and talk to schools about careers and courses available."
Advertisement
Ms Gregory said the Uni Hub was an alternative choice, and if people still wanted to study in Adelaide they should "follow their dreams."
"If moving to the city does not work, do not abandon study - there might be another alternative they can do at home."
More information is available at the Uni Hub website www.unihubsg.org .
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.