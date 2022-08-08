Port Lincoln Times

New Spencer Gulf UniHub team working to provide an alternative for local students to study

By Lachlan Smith
Updated August 8 2022 - 8:07am, first published 12:30am
Kim Gregory of Student Services said the UniHub had recently started a recruitment process for a Campus Coordinator and administration support to support students next year when the facility is operational. Picture Lachlan Smith.

The new Uni Hub Spencer Gulf in Port Lincoln plans to provide a good alternative for students wanting to study at university but would like to stay in their local area.

