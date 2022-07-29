Port Lincoln Times

Decrease of 166 residences in the 2021 census was due to less "improvised" dwellings

Updated July 29 2022 - 7:46am, first published 3:02am
Variety Bash entrants in Port Lincoln in 2016 - A Variety bash tent city in Smoky Bay during the 2016 census - which boosted the area's residences - has been pinpointed as a reason for a drop of 166 residences in the most recent census. Picture file.

A Variety Bash tent city in Smoky Bay during the 2016 census - which boosted the area's residences - has been pinpointed as a reason for a drop of 166 residences in Ceduna in the most recent census.

