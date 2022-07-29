A Variety Bash tent city in Smoky Bay during the 2016 census - which boosted the area's residences - has been pinpointed as a reason for a drop of 166 residences in Ceduna in the most recent census.
Ceduna Mayor Perry Will this week said that up to 1200 residents could have been missed in the 2021 census, in part due to a miscount of 166 residences.
Cr Will also believed a further 371 houses had been listed as "unoccupied" by residents who were suspicious of the census process.
However, a spokesperson for the Census and Date Acquisition Division said that the decrease in 166 private dwellings from the Ceduna Local Government area since the 2016 Census was due to the reduction in 'improvised homes', like tents, in that five years - not free-standing houses.
General manager at Census and Date Acquisition Division, Duncan Young, said around 300 improvised dwellings were set up in the Smoky Bay area during the Variety Bash in 2016.
"The Variety Bash in 2016, in South Australia was during Census week," Mr Young said.
"In 2021 it was the week after Census.
"Improvised homes', like tents, are included in the overall private dwellings count for an area so it would be easy to assume there has been a reduction in "homes" without understanding the breakdown of different dwelling types.
"Temporary visitors, like people attending the Variety Bash, are not included in the population count for an area so the absence of these dwellings in the Census does not affect Ceduna LGA's population."
He said that in the past five years there were 138 new houses and apartments added to Ceduna and that the 2021 census had shown an increase in the population of Ceduna LGA by nearly 100 people (97) since 2016.
Cr Will had earlier said the 2021 census figures were inaccurate and could possibly impact the amounts from government grants due to a perceived population drop.
He believed residents had been hesitant to give all their details to the government when filling out the forms, with up to 537 residences falling into this category in the Ceduna area.
Cr Will said if the residences were occupied then up to 1288 people had not been counted based on the average occupancy rate of 2.4 people a household in South Australia.
However the census website states that "unoccupied" on the date of the census does not indicate long-term vacancies.
