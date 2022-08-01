Port Lincoln Times

Local Artist Elizabeth Williams depicts moments of her life through SALA exhibit

By Lachlan Smith
Updated August 2 2022 - 1:31am, first published August 1 2022 - 12:30am
Local artist Elizabeth Williams will be displaying her first solo art exhibition as part of the South Australian Living Artists Festival throughout August in the Patchwork Pear. Picture supplied.

Local artist Elizabeth Williams has displayed her first solo art exhibition as part of the South Australian Living Artists Festival in August.

