Local artist Elizabeth Williams has displayed her first solo art exhibition as part of the South Australian Living Artists Festival in August.
Ms Williams' exhibition which follows the theme of her 'Life Moments' was launched last night at The Patchwork Pear over drinks and nibbles.
Advertisement
She spoke about her background in the lead up to the opening, and what inspired her to paint for this exhibition.
"When I was at school I loved drawing and it has just continued on from there," Ms Williams said.
"A few years ago a girlfriend said 'let's go to drawing classes' at Picture Perfect. We had so much fun with David Trengrove as our instructor, he had gone to art school - so had lots to share and teach us - we thoroughly enjoyed it.'
Ms Williams said her friend then suggested they continue on and learn how to paint, which she was hesitant to do at first.
"I said 'I really don't want to learn how to paint,' - but I joined in and I loved it. After the first lesson I was hooked - it was wonderful," Ms Williams said.
"It has been scary at times learning a new skill and I think it is going to be ongoing, continually learning new techniques."
Ms Williams said she was still receiving guidance from Mr Trengrove who she referred to as a mentor.
"I started with landscapes, and I have tackled some still lifes - I have been brave and I have now done some portraits of family members," Ms Williams said.
"Three pieces I have combined painting and stitching - I have embroidered these canvases to bring them to life, to add more texture and interest. She said she chose a floral theme for these canvases: daffodils, geraniums and nasturtiums.
"That has been a really exciting journey to get to this point and I can't wait to do more combining painting and stitching on canvases."
Ms Williams said she has labelled the exhibition 'Life Moments' as the exhibition is based around moments in her life.
"One landscape I have taken inspiration from the local area where I grew up at Yeelanna. My portraits are of my family - it is simply moments in my life," Ms Williams said.
Ms Williams said she had included five Kawandi canvases - she said the canvases express her love for colour, pattern and texture.
"Kawandi is an African-derived patchwork style made by women of the Siddi ethnic group, descendants of early African migrants to South Asia," Ms Williams said.
"It is a technique that I learnt in 2020 when I travelled to India on a textile tour."
Ms Williams said following the recent passing of her parents she has been able to gather timber from her old family farm at Yeelanna, and her friend Michael Parker has framed these portraits with timber sourced from the house ruins.
"That has brought a real connection to the paintings for me," Ms Williams said.
Advertisement
"The person who is opening my exhibition is my art teacher from Cummins Area School in Rosii Pedler - she encouraged me as a shy, young 15 year old to love art and most importantly be creative"
It is so lovely to have her open my Life Moments exhibition."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.