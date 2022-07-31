People have plenty to look forward to in this year's line up of businesses at the 'A Taste of EP' section at the Eyre Peninsula Field Days, with two brand new types of sections joining.
Most of the businesses involved in Taste of EP are new to the show, however, Port Lincoln's Rogue and Rascal will be returning, Salty Eyre's will be once again delivering gourmet food products, and Cowell Area School will be serving its oysters once again, which works to promote the hospitality section of their school.
Advertisement
Co Director of Port Lincoln Gourmet Box Co, Sally Redden said her business had taken over coordinating the 'Taste of EP' tent this year.
She said organisers had added in numerous crafters into the line-up from around the region - in previous years it has always just been food and wine under the tent.
Ms Redden said the line up would involve Port Lincoln Gourmet Box co, and Alchemellia Natural skin care products, along with local manufacturers under Workshop 26 collaboration from Kimba, bringing all its vendors into the tent.
"We are really looking forward to adding that mix into the food and wine as well," Ms Redden said.
"We have ten businesses that are coming into the tent this year plus we have got about six businesses going in behind the bar."
L'Anse Cafe, Dolores Divine, Santis, The Rogue and Rascal, Little Coffee Pot and Cowell Area School, are some of the Eyre Peninsula businesses that will be at the event offering food, coffee, beer and wine.
Ms Redden said the team had opened the brick and mortor shop in 2020, which included Alchemellia natural skin care, Dr Kris and team have been making in Port Lincoln since 2017.
"Then we went on to buy Gourmet Box co and we have just built it on from there," Ms Redden said.
"We now have about 60 local business that are now promoted through the store and we hope to take all of that to "Taste of EP tent this year."
Stall holders will be set up in different sections under the 'A Taste of EP' tent on the day.
"We will have a bar function area where you can come in and enjoy a local beer, wine or gin and tonic," Ms Redden said. "There will be five food stalls where you can come in and have something to eat knowing that it is all local produce and products."
Ms Redden said the tent would have some "funky" daily events and attractions in the centre of the tent.
"Marvin from Lance will decorate some pastries for us at the lunch time spot," Ms Redden said.
"Tony from Boston Bay Wines will come and break down a kingfish and do a bit of a demo and a bit of a comedy routine - he is quite funny."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.